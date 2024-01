A 27-year-old is dead after succumbing to injuries sustained in a shed fire more than two weeks ago in Staunton.

Tyler Phillips was removed from a shed fire at 519 Marquis Street.

He died on Thursday at the Medical College of Virginia in Richmond.

The fire occurred around 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 12.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to Perry Weller with Staunton Fire & Rescue.