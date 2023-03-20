Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news 21 year old charlottesville man arrested in death of uva contractor
Local

21-year-old Charlottesville man arrested in death of UVA contractor

Crystal Graham
Published:
jail handcuffs
(© mehaniq41 – stock.adobe.com)

A 21-year-old Charlottesville resident has been arrested and charged with the murder of Cody Brian Smith, 26, a contractor with the University of Virginia.

Lakori Brooks was arrested Monday and charged with second degree murder and the use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Brooks was arrested after detectives executed multiple search warrants in Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

The deadly shooting occurred in a parking lot near Elliewood Avenue on The Corner in Charlottesville on Saturday.

The victim died Saturday morning at 5:31 a.m. The Charlottesville Police were called to the scene at approximately 2:40 a.m. According to the CPD, the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

“We would like to thank the Charlottesville community, the Charlottesville Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, the University of Virginia Police Department, and the Albemarle County Police Department for working together to bring justice to the family of Cody Smith,” a news release sent Monday night read.

Related stories

UVA president confirms homicide victim was contractor with University

Charlottesville man dead after early-morning shooting near Elliewood Avenue

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular

1 Afton man dead, Faber teen seriously injured in Route 151 crash in Nelson County
2 Virginia Basketball Q&A: Why did Kadin Shedrick ride the bench for two months?
3 Former DuPont Community Credit Union employee faces six felony embezzlement charges
4 Family concerned for well-being of missing Chesterfield County attorney
5 Pat Forde, the ‘towering fraud’ of the interwebs, takes his annual shot at Tony Bennett

Latest News

chris slade uva football
Sports

Chris Slade thinks Virginia D linemen can build on success from 2022 season

Chris Graham
prison jail
Local

Harrisonburg man behind bars after attacking female companion, state trooper

Crystal Graham

A Harrisonburg man is behind bars after assaulting an adult female and a state trooper trying to protect the woman.

Augusta County
Local

Steven Morelli resigns from Augusta County Board of Supervisors

Rebecca Barnabi

After a closed session during their work session Monday afternoon, the Augusta County Board of Supervisors announced that Steven Morelli submitted his notice of resignation.

police car
Virginia

Pittsylvania County: Chatham man dies from injuries in two-vehicle crash

Chris Graham
Local

‘The doors will open and the children will come’: Staunton WRE to hold registration event

Rebecca Barnabi
virginia agriculture in the classroom
Virginia

Virginia teacher receives national honor for combining math, farming

Crystal Graham
arts council of the valley
Culture

Call for artists announced for Smith House Galleries in Harrisonburg

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy