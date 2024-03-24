Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home #13 Virginia gets strong outing from Evan Blanco, defeats Pitt, 10-4
Sports

#13 Virginia gets strong outing from Evan Blanco, defeats Pitt, 10-4

Chris Graham
Published date:
baseball
(© Neuroshock – stock.adobe.com)

Evan Blanco struck out six and pitched into the sixth, as #13 UVA built a big lead and then held on for a 10-4 win at Pitt on Saturday.

Blanco (2-1, 3.77 ERA) left with a 8-3 lead after giving up two runs in the sixth.

He gave up three runs on seven hits in five and two-thirds innings of work.

Virginia (19-4, 5-3 ACC) scored five runs in the second to take the early lead, on RBI doubles from Eric Becker and Casey Saucke, a two-run single from Griff O’Ferrall, and an RBI single from Henry Ford.

That would be more than enough for Blanco to pitch to his second win of the 2024 season.

Angelo Tonas (0-0, 1.88 ERA) notched his first save of the season with three scoreless innings of relief.

The series finale will take place on Sunday at 1 p.m. The game will air live on ACCNX.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Measure of health varies throughout Virginia; wealthiest areas rank highest
2 Schools, safety, security: U.S. House passes second government funding bill for fiscal year 2024
3 Analysis: Judge rewrites key facts in case to justify protecting Augusta County leaders
4 March Madness Notebook: JMU set for Duke, Longwood blasted by #1 seed Houston
5 NCAA Tournament: Virginia Tech, without Elizabeth Kitley, cruises past Marshall, 92-49

Latest News

uva jordan minor vt
Sports

Mailbag: Virginia needs to do a better job at utilizing the talents of its bigs

Chris Graham
wildfires 3-23
Local, Public Safety

Virginia, West Virginia, federal authorities update Shenandoah Valley wildfires

Chris Graham

Officials with the Virginia Department of Forestry, West Virginia Division of Forestry and the National Park Service provided updates on Saturday from the wildfires that have been raging since midweek.

mochi doodle graham
Arts & Media, Local

Crystal Graham: There will never be another Mochi, my miniature poodle with a heart-shaped nose

Crystal Graham

Mochi was my first dog; not the first dog I owned; but the first dog who chose me as his person. On Thursday, Mochi died after a two-year battle with renal failure.

bryan danielson
Sports

Bryan Danielson would be a bigger help to AEW if Tony Khan treated him like a star

Chris Graham
indian tepee on reservation
Economy, Virginia

HUD invests nearly $1.7M in Virginia to support housing for Tribal communities

Crystal Graham
Arts & Media, Local

Uncensored: ‘Wait, Wait’ panelists to perform stand-up comedy at Paramount Theater

Crystal Graham
donald trump
Politics, US & World

The origins of Donald Trump’s America First policy trace back to Hitler, Hearst

Lawrence S. Wittner

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status