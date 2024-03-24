13 Virginia gets strong outing from Evan Blanco, defeats Pitt, 10-4

Evan Blanco struck out six and pitched into the sixth, as #13 UVA built a big lead and then held on for a 10-4 win at Pitt on Saturday.

Blanco (2-1, 3.77 ERA) left with a 8-3 lead after giving up two runs in the sixth.

He gave up three runs on seven hits in five and two-thirds innings of work.

Virginia (19-4, 5-3 ACC) scored five runs in the second to take the early lead, on RBI doubles from Eric Becker and Casey Saucke, a two-run single from Griff O’Ferrall, and an RBI single from Henry Ford.

That would be more than enough for Blanco to pitch to his second win of the 2024 season.

Angelo Tonas (0-0, 1.88 ERA) notched his first save of the season with three scoreless innings of relief.

The series finale will take place on Sunday at 1 p.m. The game will air live on ACCNX.