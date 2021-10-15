Game Notes: ODU hosts Western Kentucky in C-USA clash

Published Friday, Oct. 15, 2021

ODU returns home to Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium after two straight road games to host Western Kentucky for homecoming.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN3 at 3:30 p.m.

Old Dominion (1-5, 0-2 C-USA) vs. WKU (1-4, 0-1 C-USA)
Date  Saturday, Oct. 16 • 3:30 p.m. • Norfolk, Va. • Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium
Where to Watch  ESPN3
Listen  ODU Sports Radio Network
Series   WKU leads 5-1
Game Notes  Old Dominion      WKU

ODU News and Notes

  • odu logoLast week, ODU fell in overtime at Marshall, 20-13, while WKU lost to UTSA, 52-46.
  • Running back Blake Watsonhad a career afternoon, doubling his career-high in rushing yards with 168 on a career-high 20 attempts. His previous career-best was 81 yards two weeks ago against Buffalo.
  • The Marshall offense came into the game fourth in the country 540 yards offense but the ODU defense held them to 390 total yards.
  • After missing the UTEP game, Ryan Henryreturned against Marshall with a career-high 12 tackles.
  • Terry JonesCory Jacksonand Sokoya McDuffie also registered career-bests in tackles. Jones had nine and a TFL, Jackson had seven and half a tackle for loss, and McDuffie notched six, including his first career sack.

