Game Notes: ODU hosts Western Kentucky in C-USA clash

ODU returns home to Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium after two straight road games to host Western Kentucky for homecoming.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN3 at 3:30 p.m.

Old Dominion (1-5, 0-2 C-USA) vs. WKU (1-4, 0-1 C-USA) Date Saturday, Oct. 16 • 3:30 p.m. • Norfolk, Va. • Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium Where to Watch ESPN3 Listen ODU Sports Radio Network Series WKU leads 5-1 Game Notes Old Dominion WKU

ODU News and Notes

Last week, ODU fell in overtime at Marshall, 20-13, while WKU lost to UTSA, 52-46.

Last week, ODU fell in overtime at Marshall, 20-13, while WKU lost to UTSA, 52-46. Running back Blake Watsonhad a career afternoon, doubling his career-high in rushing yards with 168 on a career-high 20 attempts. His previous career-best was 81 yards two weeks ago against Buffalo.

The Marshall offense came into the game fourth in the country 540 yards offense but the ODU defense held them to 390 total yards.

After missing the UTEP game, Ryan Henryreturned against Marshall with a career-high 12 tackles.

Terry Jones, Cory Jacksonand Sokoya McDuffie also registered career-bests in tackles. Jones had nine and a TFL, Jackson had seven and half a tackle for loss, and McDuffie notched six, including his first career sack.

Kaufman Mall

Kaufman Mall has received an upgrade this season and includes a beer garden, a Giant TV to watch the early games, ESPN Radio 94.1 Game Zone and food trucks. This week the food trucks will include Jar Heads BBQ, Avo Cargo and “Cake Man”, who will be coming from Raleigh, North Carolina.