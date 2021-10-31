Field goal on final play lifts ODU to 23-20 win over Louisiana Tech

Nick Rice kicked a 46-yard field goal with no time left to give Old Dominion a 23-20 win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday evening in Norfolk.

The game-winning kick was the third field goal of the game for Rice, as he tied the score with a 29-yard field goal with 1:52 remaining in the fourth quarter.

On the ensuing drive, LA Tech drove to the ODU 45, but on 4th and 3 quarterback JD Head’s deep pass down the sideline was incomplete giving the Monarchs the ball back with 28 seconds left.

On first down, Hayden Wolff hit Zack Kuntz for a 10-yard completion and Blake Watson ran for gains of five, three and eight to set Rice up for the game-winner at the 29-yard line.

Louisiana Tech (2-6, 1-3) took its first lead of the game with 12 minutes left in the fourth quarter on a seven-yard touchdown run from Marcus Williams.

ODU tied the score on Rice’s field goal, which capped a 20-play, 58-yard drive that took over 10 minutes.

Rice got the scoring started with 3:56 left in the second quarter with a 36 yard field goal, but the bulldogs followed with a 32 yard touchdown pass from Austin Kendall to Isaiah Graham to take a 7-3 lead.

The lead was short-lived as LaMareon James returned the kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown to put ODU back on top 10-7.

Jacob Barnes added a field goal with three seconds left to end the half and tie the score at halftime.

