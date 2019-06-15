Charlottesville Reading Series announces artists for July event

The Charlottesville Reading Series will host a reading and musical performance on Friday, July 19, from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM at New Dominion Bookshop.

The event will feature in-person readings by fiction writer Adam Roux and poet Lisa Dordal, as well as original music by songwriter Juliana Daugherty. The event is free to attend, and complimentary refreshments will be available at intermission.

About the Authors

Roux is a writer and translator from Massachusetts whose work has appeared in American Literary Review and Litro. He has an MFA in fiction from UVA, where he taught fiction for two years and was the editor of Meridian magazine. He is at work on a novel. For more details, visit adamroux.com.

Dordal, author of Mosaic of the Dark, holds both an MFA and an MDiv and teaches in the English department at Vanderbilt University. She is a Pushcart Prize nominee and the recipient of an Academy of American Poets University Prize, the Robert Watson Poetry Prize, and the Betty Gabehart Poetry Prize. Her poetry has appeared in numerous journals and anthologies including Best New Poets, Ninth Letter, CALYX, Vinyl Poetry, Bellevue Literary Review, DMQ Review, Connotation Press, Nimrod International Journal, The Feminist Wire, and Nasty Women Poets: An Unapologetic Anthology of Subversive Verse. For more details, visit lisadordal.com.

Daugherty is a poet, multi-instrumentalist, and songwriter whose debut LP, Light, was released on Austin-based independent label Western Vinyl in June 2018. Her music has been featured on NPR's All Songs Considered and her writing has appeared in journals including Boxcar Poetry Review, DIAGRAM, and Midwest Quarterly. She is a recipient of the Robert Watson Literary Prize from The Greensboro Review and the Graybeal-Gowen Prize from Shenandoah, and was selected as a finalist for the Indiana Review and Mississippi Review poetry prizes. She holds an MFA in poetry from UVA.

About the Charlottesville Reading Series

Founded by Julia Kudravetz and Amie Whittemore in 2014, the Charlottesville Reading Series presents in-person readings of poetry, prose, and song in a monthly event for community members in Charlottesville. We recruit emerging and established writers form diverse backgrounds, both locally and nationally. For more information about the series, please visit readingseries.org.

