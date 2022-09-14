UVA women’s basketball gets a couple of early ACC tests
The ACC season starts early for new UVA women’s basketball coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton, with a Nov. 13 home date with Wake Forest tipping off the conference schedule.
The ACC released the conference portion of member schools’ schedules on Wednesday.
UVA opens its season with a pair of non-conference contests – hosting George Washington on Nov. 7 and UMBC on Nov. 10.
The ACC schedule includes a trip to Duke on Dec. 21 and a holiday week game on Dec. 29 at home against Georgia Tech.
2022-2023 schedule
November
- Thursday, Nov. 3 Pitt Johnstown (exhibition)
- Monday, Nov. 7 George Washington
- Thursday, Nov. 10 UMBC
- Sunday, Nov. 13 Wake Forest
- Wednesday, Nov. 16 at Loyola (Chicago)
- Sunday, Nov. 20 at American
- Wednesday, Nov. 23 Campbell
CAVALIER CLASSIC TOURNAMENT
- Saturday, Nov. 26 Minnesota
- Saturday, Nov. 26 Liberty vs East Carolina
- Sunday, Nov. 27 East Carolina
- Sunday, Nov. 27 Liberty vs. Minnesota
- Wednesday, Nov. 30 at Penn State (ACC/B1G Challenge)
December
- Sunday, Dec. 4 UNCW
- Wednesday, Dec. 7 at William & Mary
- Sunday, Dec. 18 Morgan State
- Wednesday, Dec. 21 at Duke
- Thursday, Dec. 29 Georgia Tech
January
- Thursday, Jan. 5 at Virginia Tech
- Sunday, Jan. 8 at NC State
- Thursday, Jan. 12 North Carolina
- Sunday, Jan. 15 Boston College
- Thursday, Jan. 19 Florida State
- Sunday, Jan. 22 at Notre Dame
- Thursday, Jan. 26 at Syracuse
- Sunday, Jan. 29 Virginia Tech
February
- Thursday, Feb. 2 at North Carolina
- Sunday, Feb. 5 at Pitt
- Thursday, Feb. 9 Louisville
- Sunday, Feb. 12 NC State
- Sunday, Feb. 19 Duke
- Thursday, Feb. 23 at Clemson
- Sunday, Feb. 26 at Miami
Season ticket information
Season tickets for 2022-23 Virginia women’s basketball home games are on sale now. Reserved season tickets are $75 each and general admission seats are $50 each. Faculty and staff receive a discount of 20 percent on up to four (4) season tickets. Single-game tickets will go on sale in October.
How to purchase tickets
For more information or to purchase season tickets visit UVATIX.com or call the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at 1-800-542-UVA1 (8821).