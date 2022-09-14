UVA women’s basketball gets a couple of early ACC tests

The ACC season starts early for new UVA women’s basketball coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton, with a Nov. 13 home date with Wake Forest tipping off the conference schedule.

The ACC released the conference portion of member schools’ schedules on Wednesday.

UVA opens its season with a pair of non-conference contests – hosting George Washington on Nov. 7 and UMBC on Nov. 10.

The ACC schedule includes a trip to Duke on Dec. 21 and a holiday week game on Dec. 29 at home against Georgia Tech.

2022-2023 schedule

November

  • Thursday, Nov. 3 Pitt Johnstown (exhibition)
  • Monday, Nov. 7 George Washington
  • Thursday, Nov. 10 UMBC
  • Sunday, Nov. 13 Wake Forest
  • Wednesday, Nov. 16 at Loyola (Chicago)
  • Sunday, Nov. 20 at American
  • Wednesday, Nov. 23 Campbell

CAVALIER CLASSIC TOURNAMENT

  • Saturday, Nov. 26 Minnesota
  • Saturday, Nov. 26 Liberty vs East Carolina
  • Sunday, Nov. 27 East Carolina
  • Sunday, Nov. 27 Liberty vs. Minnesota
  • Wednesday, Nov. 30 at Penn State (ACC/B1G Challenge)

December

  • Sunday, Dec. 4 UNCW
  • Wednesday, Dec. 7 at William & Mary
  • Sunday, Dec. 18 Morgan State
  • Wednesday, Dec. 21 at Duke
  • Thursday, Dec. 29 Georgia Tech

January

  • Thursday, Jan. 5 at Virginia Tech
  • Sunday, Jan. 8 at NC State
  • Thursday, Jan. 12 North Carolina
  • Sunday, Jan. 15 Boston College
  • Thursday, Jan. 19 Florida State
  • Sunday, Jan. 22 at Notre Dame
  • Thursday, Jan. 26 at Syracuse
  • Sunday, Jan. 29 Virginia Tech

February

  • Thursday, Feb. 2 at North Carolina
  • Sunday, Feb. 5 at Pitt
  • Thursday, Feb. 9 Louisville
  • Sunday, Feb. 12 NC State
  • Sunday, Feb. 19 Duke
  • Thursday, Feb. 23 at Clemson
  • Sunday, Feb. 26 at Miami

Season ticket information

Season tickets for 2022-23 Virginia women’s basketball home games are on sale now. Reserved season tickets are $75 each and general admission seats are $50 each. Faculty and staff receive a discount of 20 percent on up to four (4) season tickets. Single-game tickets will go on sale in October.

How to purchase tickets

For more information or to purchase season tickets visit UVATIX.com or call the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at 1-800-542-UVA1 (8821).

