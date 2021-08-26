UVA sophomore Emma Navarro to face Christina McHale in US Open first round

Virginia women’s tennis sophomore Emma Navarro is slated to play Christina McHale in the first round of the 2021 US Open, which begins on Aug. 30.

As the 2021 NCAA Women’s Singles Champion, Navarro was awarded a wildcard into the main draw by the USTA for her Grand Slam debut. She twice played in the Junior US Open.

“There’s nothing like playing in New York,” Navarro said. “I think it is the best tennis atmosphere in the world and I am super excited. I had a great season at UVA last year. It is great playing college tennis and playing on a team. I was really happy how that has rewarded me by getting this wildcard. I’m grateful to be here in New York and I’m ready and excited to play!”

Named the 2021 ACC Freshman of the Year, Navarro entered the 2021 NCAA Singles Championship as the No. 3 seed and went on to capture the 2021 NCAA Singles Championship as well as being a semifinalist in doubles.

The freshman began her career by winning her first 14 singles matches and ranked as high as No. 1 in the ITA national rankings. She was named the ACC Freshman of the Year and was a finalist for the Honda Sports Award for tennis.

McHale is currently ranked No. 119. Navarro, who has competed in two WTA main draws this summer, including playing in the doubles field of the Western and Southern Open, a premiere 1000-level event, reached a career-high world ranking of No. 318.

UVA alumna Danielle Collins earned the No. 26 seed in the singles tournament. She will open play by facing two-time US Open quarterfinalist Carla Suárez Navarro of Spain.

Both Collins and Navarro are playing in the bottom half of the women’s singles draw.