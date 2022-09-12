UVA releases women’s non-conference basketball schedule
The UVA women’s basketball team opens its 2022-2023 season with a preseason exhibition game against D2 Pitt-Johnstown on Thursday, Nov. 3. That event will be free and open to the public.
The Cavaliers will then open the regular season on Monday, Nov. 7 by hosting George Washington. That game will tip at 4 p.m. as the Virginia men’s team will be hosting North Carolina Central that evening.
The Cavalier Classic tournament will take place over Thanksgiving weekend with UVA taking on Minnesota (Nov. 26) and East Carolina (Nov. 27). Liberty will be playing those same teams in the round-robin tournament.
Other home opponents include UMBC (Nov. 10), Campbell (Nov. 23), UNCW (Dec. 4), and Morgan State (Dec. 18).
Dates for ACC contests, game times and TV designations for the entire 2022-23 schedule will be announced at a later date.
Season ticket information
Season tickets for 2022-23 Virginia women’s basketball home games are on sale now. Reserved season tickets are $75 each and general admission seats are $50 each. Faculty and staff receive a discount of 20 percent on up to four (4) season tickets. Single-game tickets will go on sale in October.
How to purchase tickets
For more information or to purchase season tickets visit UVATIX.com or call the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at 1-800-542-UVA1 (8821).