Trump, not surprisingly, again, sides with Saudis, because it’s all about money to him
Former president Donald Trump is getting millions from the Saudis to host a golf tournament 50 miles from the site of the 9/11 terrorist attacks financed by the Saudi government.
But don’t worry, Trumpers. It’s all about Making America Great Again.
“I’ve known these people for a long time in Saudi Arabia, and they have been friends of mine for a long time,” Trump said Thursday. “They’ve invested in many American companies. They own big percentages of many, many American companies and frankly, what they are doing for golf is so great, what they are doing for the players is so great. The salaries are going to go way up.”
The Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., is hosting an LIV Golf Series event this weekend. LIV Golf is the new pro golf tour being bankrolled by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund overseen by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who in 2018, during Trump’s term in the White House, authorized the murder of U.S. journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Trump, famously, dismissed the conclusions of U.S. intelligence analysts pinning the murder on the Saudis, because, you know, they’re his “friends,” and more importantly, they give him millions to do things like host their golf tournaments.
To that end, Trump teed up in a pro-am with a group that included his son, Eric, LIV golfers Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson, and Yasir al-Rumayyan, the head of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund.
Trump is killing two birds with one stone with this weekend’s tournament – shilling for rich people helping him dig himself out of his many debts, and kicking the PGA Tour, a frequent Trump foe, in the shins in the process.
“The PGA was not loved by a lot of the players, as you know, for a long time,” Trump said, not at all butthurt because the PGA moved its 2022 PGA Championship from Bedminster in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol, which we now know was part of a wider effort led by Trump and his inner circle to seize power.
“Now they have an alternative, and nobody ever would have known it was going to be a gold rush like this. I think nobody ever knew that they were going to be paying signing bonuses. The prize money was going to be much higher, you know, four, five, six times higher. So, instead of a million dollars, you win five or seven or eight. A lot of money and it’s even going up. But the PGA Tour hasn’t acted well,” Trump said.
It’s not at all coincidence that Trump is doing what he can to kneecap the PGA now, and that he acted similarly childish after his failed effort to buy the Buffalo Bills in 2014.
Nah, him raising issue with Colin Kaepernick taking a knee in 2017 had nothing to do with his hurt feelings there.
History has proven, you cross Trump, he’ll do dumb things to get back at you.
It’s also proven that if you give Trump money, you’re good.
“Nobody’s gotten to the bottom of 9/11, unfortunately,” Trump said Thursday after finishing his practice swings ahead of the Saudi-financed pro-am. “They should have. As to the maniacs that did that horrible thing to our city, to our country, to the world, so nobody’s really been there.”