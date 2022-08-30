Trump amplifies QAnon message on soon-to-be-dormant social media network
Former president Donald Trump went full-out QAnon Monday in a post on his about-to-die Truth Social con.
The message was typical gibberish from the QAnon cabal, which you may be inclined to dismiss as harmless, except that millions of people have been hoodwinked into believing in its precepts – that a Satanic group of liberal Democrat elites are running a child trafficking ring, and that Donald Trump, of all people, is the leader of the effort to expose the whole thing to the world, which will end in a string of mass arrests and executions known as “the storm.”
Yes, millions of people actually believe this.
Trump, you may remember, was asked during the 2020 presidential campaign to disavow his QAnon followers, and demurred, saying, “I’ve heard these are people that love our country.”
Um, no. They want liberals, Democrats, moderates, centrists, even Republicans who don’t buy into their nonsense about child trafficking, dead, and QAnon adherents were the shock troops of the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection.
The QAnon message was among dozens of items posted by Trump to the fledgling Truth Social, which is facing a serious money crunch – yes, everything Trump is involved in is facing a serious money crunch these days.
Specific to Truth Social, the company is five months behind on its payments to its web hosting company, to which it owes more than $1.6 million.
Trump has been making headlines the past few days using the Twitter ripoff to draw attention to his criminal conspiracy to sell America out to the highest bidder, and yes, it could very well be a ploy to get more people to sign up for the Truth Social platform.
No worries there. Even if you wanted to sign up to keep tabs on the crazies, at the risk of being brainwashed, you’d end up on a weeks-long waiting list, and it’s likely that the thing will have been taken offline by the time you’d be able to access it.
We’re talking about a guy who can’t make money running casinos here running this thing.