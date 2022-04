Podcast: 50 years of baseball with Virginia alum Mike Cubbage

Virginia Baseball alum Mike Cubbage spent a half-century in baseball, all told. Cubbage, on the eve of his induction in the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame, joins the “Jerry Ratcliffe Show” to talk about his life in the national pasttime.

