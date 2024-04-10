Countries
Arts & Media, Local

X2 Comedy Spring Extravaganza on April 12 features five comedians

Crystal Graham
Published date:
closeup of microphone on stage
(© Zamrznuti tonovi – stock.adobe.com)

An evening of laughs is planned for Friday, April 12, at Court Square Theater in Harrisonburg. The X2 Comedy Series presents a Spring Into Laughter extravaganza featuring five comedians offering a blend of upbeat energy and sarcastic wit.

Co-hosted by Chris Womack and Dawn Davis Womack, the 7:30 pm show features headliner Leslie Rob along with Dawn Mast and Adam Freesman.

Hailing from Fredericksburg, Rob is an award-winning standup comedian who has performed on ABC’s The Tamron Hall Show, Bored Teachers Comedy Tour, Teachers Do Stand Up Tour, The Unknown Tour and Spirit FM’s Night of Love & Laughter. Most recently, she filmed a Provo, Utah, Dry Bar Comedy special that will be released soon.

Local to the Shenandoah Valley, Mast is a clean comic storyteller with a playful twist who believes laughter is the best medicine. Mast is also a writer and speaker for Encouragement Cafe ministries.

Freesman hails from Baltimore and is a comic and sketch writer who also produces shows for Don’t Tell Comedy. He’s performed at renowned venues around the country including The Comedy Store, The Stand, Second City and has opened for Modi, Anthony Devito and others.

Known as The Funny Womacks, Dawn and Chris Womack are the local comedy couple behind X2 Comedy. They kick off the evening with a husband-and-wife duo set to mix up the fun.

By day, Chris Womack teaches Kinesiology at James Madison University, and Dawn Davis Womack hosts the podcast Virginia Is for Laughers.

Located at 41-F Court Square in downtown Harrisonburg, Court Square Theater is operated by Arts Council of the Valley.

Tickets for the event are $20 in advance or $25 at the door.

Tickets are available online at courtsquaretheater.org.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

