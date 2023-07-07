Countries
Sports

WWE bringing house show to Charlottesville on Sept. 10: The card is just mid

Chris Graham
Published date:
wwe charlottesville
Photo: WWE

WWE is bringing a house show to the John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville on Sunday, Sept. 10, with women’s champ Asuka and U.S. champ Austin Theory at the top of the bill.

For those thinking you’d be missing out because it’s not a live “Raw” or “Smackdown,” no. The live TV events offer little in the way of actual wrestling, the actual wrestling getting in the way of the lengthy pre-packaged video segments and in-ring gabfests.

A house show is the way to go if you want actual wrestling, is the word here.

The card is kinda light – in addition to the billing of Asuka and Theory, WWE is advertising The Usos, Solo Sikoa and former WWE women’s champ Bianca Belair.

Which means, no Roman Reigns – who headlined the last WWE house show in JPJ, in April 2022 – no Cody Rhodes, no Brock Lesnar.

This is a B show.

But it’s also live pro wrestling.

Tickets start at $20 and are available through TicketMaster, which means, even the $20 tickets are going to cost you a good bit, with their fees.

Also, beware the parking pass that they’ll try to sell you. It may or may not benefit you.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

