Women’s Basketball: Virginia Tech, behind big third quarter, defeats UVA, 76-63

Virginia Tech drew its second-ever sellout crowd for its game Thursday night with in-state ACC rival Virginia, who the Hokies dispatched, 76-63.

The Hokies (17-4, 8-2 ACC) led 46-41 after an up-and-down first half, then took control with defense in the third quarter – holding UVA (10-11, 2-8 ACC) to five points as Tech built a 17-point lead.

Elizabeth Kitley scored a game-high 33 points and grabbed 18 rebounds to lead the Hokies in their fourth consecutive win, and fifth straight in the series.

Georgia Amoore had 20 points and 14 assists for Virginia Tech.

Virginia’s Kymora Johnson led the Cavaliers with 22 points on 7-of-20 shooting, including 4-of-7 from three-point range. Paris Clark also scored in double figures with 18 points on 6-of-13 shooting and led the Hoos with eight rebounds.