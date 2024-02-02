Countries
Women's Basketball: Virginia Tech, behind big third quarter, defeats UVA, 76-63
Basketball, Sports

Women’s Basketball: Virginia Tech, behind big third quarter, defeats UVA, 76-63

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva basketball
Photo: Mike Ingalls/AFP

Virginia Tech drew its second-ever sellout crowd for its game Thursday night with in-state ACC rival Virginia, who the Hokies dispatched, 76-63.

The Hokies (17-4, 8-2 ACC) led 46-41 after an up-and-down first half, then took control with defense in the third quarter – holding UVA (10-11, 2-8 ACC) to five points as Tech built a 17-point lead.

Elizabeth Kitley scored a game-high 33 points and grabbed 18 rebounds to lead the Hokies in their fourth consecutive win, and fifth straight in the series.

Georgia Amoore had 20 points and 14 assists for Virginia Tech.

Virginia’s Kymora Johnson led the Cavaliers with 22 points on 7-of-20 shooting, including 4-of-7 from three-point range. Paris Clark also scored in double figures with 18 points on 6-of-13 shooting and led the Hoos with eight rebounds.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

