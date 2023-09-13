Countries
West Virginia man dead after early-morning crash in Highland County
Crystal Graham
A West Virginia man is dead after a single-vehicle crash early this morning in Highland County.

The accident occurred at 12:15 a.m. on Route 84, about four miles west of Route 600.

Earl Mack Mayfield, 75, of Charlton Heights, W.Va., died at the scene.

According to Virginia State Police, a 2018 Ford F-150 driven by Mayfield was traveling east on Route 84 when the vehicle crossed the center line and ran off the left side of the roadway, striking a tree.

Mayfield was wearing his seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation, according to VSP.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

