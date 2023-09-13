West Virginia man dead after early-morning crash in Highland County

A West Virginia man is dead after a single-vehicle crash early this morning in Highland County.

The accident occurred at 12:15 a.m. on Route 84, about four miles west of Route 600.

Earl Mack Mayfield, 75, of Charlton Heights, W.Va., died at the scene.

According to Virginia State Police, a 2018 Ford F-150 driven by Mayfield was traveling east on Route 84 when the vehicle crossed the center line and ran off the left side of the roadway, striking a tree.

Mayfield was wearing his seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation, according to VSP.