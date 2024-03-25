WBIT: Virginia falls in second round at Villanova, 73-55, to conclude 2023-2024 season

Virginia and second-year coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton concluded their second straight .500 season with a 73-55 loss at Villanova on Sunday in the second round of the WBIT.

UVA (16-16) fell behind by 16 in the first half and never got closer.

Villanova (20-12) got 30 points from All-Big East first-teamer Lucy Olsen.

Virginia got 12 points each from Camryn Taylor and Kymora Johnson, and 10 from Alexia Smith.

The loss ends a season in which the ‘Hoos scored four AP Top 25 wins, lost by three to defending national champion LSU, but couldn’t put things together night-in, night-out.

“We fought at times, especially down the stretch. We never gave up,” Agugua-Hamilton said after the game. “I’m just really proud of our group. We had a year filled with so much adversity, and I’m just really proud of how we continued to fight.”