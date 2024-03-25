Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home WBIT: Virginia falls in second round at Villanova, 73-55, to conclude 2023-2024 season
Sports

WBIT: Virginia falls in second round at Villanova, 73-55, to conclude 2023-2024 season

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva basketball
Photo: Mike Ingalls/AFP

Virginia and second-year coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton concluded their second straight .500 season with a 73-55 loss at Villanova on Sunday in the second round of the WBIT.

UVA (16-16) fell behind by 16 in the first half and never got closer.

Villanova (20-12) got 30 points from All-Big East first-teamer Lucy Olsen.

Virginia got 12 points each from Camryn Taylor and Kymora Johnson, and 10 from Alexia Smith.

The loss ends a season in which the ‘Hoos scored four AP Top 25 wins, lost by three to defending national champion LSU, but couldn’t put things together night-in, night-out.

“We fought at times, especially down the stretch. We never gave up,” Agugua-Hamilton said after the game. “I’m just really proud of our group. We had a year filled with so much adversity, and I’m just really proud of how we continued to fight.”

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Youngkin’s Glenn Dome on the brink: Would he be willing to veto the budget to save it?
2 March Madness Notebook: JMU runs into buzzsaw; what’s next for Mark Byington?
3 March Madness Notebook: NC State’s Sweet 16 run shows how good the ACC is
4 How you can review the proposed fiscal year 2025 Augusta County government budget
5 Virginia man to serve 40 years for two fatal stabbings: a roommate and a sexual partner

Latest News

ncaa tournament
Sports

March Madness Notebook: JMU runs into buzzsaw; what’s next for Mark Byington?

Chris Graham
softball
Sports

Softball: Virginia blanks #11 Clemson, 3-0, to take weekend series from Tigers

Chris Graham

Virginia wrapped one of the more successful weekends in program history with a 3-0 win over #11 Clemson, to take the weekend series at Palmer Park.

valley league baseball
Sports

Baseball: #13 Virginia completes weekend series sweep with 8-2 win at Pitt

Chris Graham

Kevin Jaxel, in his first career start, held Pitt to one run on two hits in five innings of work, lifting #13 Virginia to an 8-2 win, and a weekend series sweep.

wildfire
Climate, Virginia

Update: Six wildfires continue to burn in national forests in West Virginia, Virginia

Crystal Graham
rocky branch fire SNP update
Climate, Virginia

Shenandoah National Park Rocky Branch fire 10 percent contained; reduced visibility due to smoke

Crystal Graham
powerball lottery tickets
US & World

No jackpot winner in Powerball drawing Saturday; prize increases to $800 million

Crystal Graham
firearm courtroom gavel bullets
Public Safety, Virginia

Norfolk man sentenced to 33 years in fatal home invasion, robbery scheme

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status