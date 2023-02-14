Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news waynesboro councilman there is a zero percent chance for 30 percent tax hike
Local

Former Waynesboro mayor: ‘There is a zero percent chance’ for 30-percent tax hike

Crystal Graham
Published:
waynesboro
(© Gary L Hider – stock.adobe.com)

The City of Waynesboro tried to manage potential reassessment backlash by sending out a news release to the media when real property notices were mailed to residents last week.

On average, residents in Waynesboro saw an increase of 29.5 percent in property values.

While the city tried to be proactive about the increases in property values with the news release, residents in the River City have taken to social media and the phone to express their frustration regarding the increases reflected on the notices.

Waynesboro City Councilman Terry Short said at Monday night’s City Council meeting that his phone has been ringing, and he’s had a lot of conversations with friends and neighbors this week about the assessments.

“I can’t speak for all members, but I think there is a green light, because we added that in the press release, there is a 100 percent chance that the rates that folks saw will come down,” Short said.

“So the last thing I think I know I want, and I’m sure my colleagues want, is for anyone that have received that, which it does say at the top right that it is not a bill, but regardless, that would get frustrated or upset or concerned when, just want to let you know that there’s a zero percent chance that there’s going to be a 30 percent tax rate hike in the City of Waynesboro.”

No other Council members addressed the reassessments at the meeting.

In the news release, Waynesboro City Manager Mike Hamp said the city’s budget process has just begun, and assessments would be taken into consideration when the city’s budget is adopted.

“The magnitude of increase is unprecedented,” Hamp said. “City Council members and the city administration are sensitive to the tax implications that assessment increases have for individuals, families and businesses in Waynesboro.”

A Feb. 24 retreat is planned for City Council to discuss the budget further.

“More specifically, City Council does not anticipate adopting a budget in which the full impact of the increased assessments is realized,” Hamp said.

Related story

‘Magnitude of increase is unprecedented’: Waynesboro property value up 29.5 percent

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

1 Citizens urge Waynesboro to take the lead on homelessness, affordable housing
2 Commonwealth invests $66.7 million to expand Life Sciences industry
3 Former Waynesboro mayor: ‘There is a zero percent chance’ for 30-percent tax hike
4 Little Dick Donnie likes public executions: To get rid of the other criminals, his competition
5 Certified firefighters and EMTs encouraged to apply to Charlottesville Fire Department

Latest News

housing
Local

Citizens urge Waynesboro to take the lead on homelessness, affordable housing

Crystal Graham
prescription drugs
Virginia

Commonwealth invests $66.7 million to expand Life Sciences industry

Rebecca Barnabi

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced today the investment of $66.7 million to advance the Life Sciences industry in the Commonwealth.

donald trump
Perspectives

Little Dick Donnie likes public executions: To get rid of the other criminals, his competition

Chris Graham

Donald Trump wants to bring back public executions, firing squads, hangings, even the guillotine, if he’s elected president again in 2024.

fire department firefighter firehouse hose
Local

Certified firefighters and EMTs encouraged to apply to Charlottesville Fire Department

Rebecca Barnabi
Culture

Make it count: Join bird enthusiasts around the world in recording migrations

Rebecca Barnabi
Local

Show up: Waynesboro High provides incentives program for student attendance

Rebecca Barnabi
baseball
Sports

The extra-inning ghost runner is here to stay: Another reason not to watch MLB

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy