Former Waynesboro mayor: ‘There is a zero percent chance’ for 30-percent tax hike

The City of Waynesboro tried to manage potential reassessment backlash by sending out a news release to the media when real property notices were mailed to residents last week.

On average, residents in Waynesboro saw an increase of 29.5 percent in property values.

While the city tried to be proactive about the increases in property values with the news release, residents in the River City have taken to social media and the phone to express their frustration regarding the increases reflected on the notices.

Waynesboro City Councilman Terry Short said at Monday night’s City Council meeting that his phone has been ringing, and he’s had a lot of conversations with friends and neighbors this week about the assessments.

“I can’t speak for all members, but I think there is a green light, because we added that in the press release, there is a 100 percent chance that the rates that folks saw will come down,” Short said.

“So the last thing I think I know I want, and I’m sure my colleagues want, is for anyone that have received that, which it does say at the top right that it is not a bill, but regardless, that would get frustrated or upset or concerned when, just want to let you know that there’s a zero percent chance that there’s going to be a 30 percent tax rate hike in the City of Waynesboro.”

No other Council members addressed the reassessments at the meeting.

In the news release, Waynesboro City Manager Mike Hamp said the city’s budget process has just begun, and assessments would be taken into consideration when the city’s budget is adopted.

“The magnitude of increase is unprecedented,” Hamp said. “City Council members and the city administration are sensitive to the tax implications that assessment increases have for individuals, families and businesses in Waynesboro.”

A Feb. 24 retreat is planned for City Council to discuss the budget further.

“More specifically, City Council does not anticipate adopting a budget in which the full impact of the increased assessments is realized,” Hamp said.

