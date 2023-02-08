‘Magnitude of increase is unprecedented’: Waynesboro property value up 29.5 percent

Notices of the 2023 general reassessment of real property in Waynesboro were mailed Tuesday.

Along with the rest of the Commonwealth, property values increased significantly in the River City, seeing an average increase of 29.5 percent.

“The magnitude of increase is unprecedented,” Waynesboro City Manager Mike Hamp said in a press release. “City Council members and the city administration are sensitive to the tax implications that assessment increases have for individuals, families and businesses in Waynesboro.

The city’s budget process has just begun, but Hamp said that city council wants residents to know the assessments will be taken into consideration the city’s budget is adopted.

“More specifically, city council does not anticipate adopting a budget in which the full impact of the increased assessments is realized,” Hamp said.

Every two years, in accordance with Waynesboro city code and the Code of Virginia, the River City conducts a general reassessment of real property. All real property must be assessed at 100 percent of fair market value

Concerned residents should be aware: