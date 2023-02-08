Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news magnitude of increase is unprecedented waynesboro residents to receive 2023 reassessments
Local

‘Magnitude of increase is unprecedented’: Waynesboro property value up 29.5 percent

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:
waynesboro
(© Gary L Hider – stock.adobe.com)

Notices of the 2023 general reassessment of real property in Waynesboro were mailed Tuesday.

Along with the rest of the Commonwealth, property values increased significantly in the River City, seeing an average increase of 29.5 percent.

“The magnitude of increase is unprecedented,” Waynesboro City Manager Mike Hamp said in a press release. “City Council members and the city administration are sensitive to the tax implications that assessment increases have for individuals, families and businesses in Waynesboro.

The city’s budget process has just begun, but Hamp said that city council wants residents to know the assessments will be taken into consideration the city’s budget is adopted.

“More specifically, city council does not anticipate adopting a budget in which the full impact of the increased assessments is realized,” Hamp said.

Every two years, in accordance with Waynesboro city code and the Code of Virginia, the River City conducts a general reassessment of real property. All real property must be assessed at 100 percent of fair market value

Concerned residents should be aware:

  • If you believe your property has been erroneously assessed, contact the Assessor’s Office to initiate an appeal. Information about this process is provided on the notice of reassessment.
  • If you are an elderly or disabled property owner, you may qualify for tax relief under the City Elderly and Disabled Tax Relief Program. Contact the Commissioner of Revenue’s office for specific qualifications.
  • Follow the city’s budget process, which includes public hearings about the budget, the tax rates and the general reassessment. Information about the budget and the process for adoption will be periodically posted on the city’s website.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Most Popular News

1 Day shelter is a good start, but it won’t end homelessness
2 Has Kadin Shedrick played his way back into the Virginia starting lineup?
3 ‘Magnitude of increase is unprecedented’: Waynesboro property value up 29.5 percent
4 States to Biden: We need more tools from the feds to combat fentanyl crisis
5 Super Bowl LVII: Where are the best and worst cities for football fans?

Latest News

homeless soup winter
Local

Day shelter is a good start, but it won’t end homelessness

Crystal Graham
kadin shedrick
Sports

Has Kadin Shedrick played his way back into the Virginia starting lineup?

Chris Graham

Kadin Shedrick, in going from starter and darling of the basketball metrics crowd to glued to the bench, was the Ron Burgundy line from “Anchorman” – “Well, that escalated quickly” – come to life.

Fentanyl
U.S./World

States to Biden: We need more tools from the feds to combat fentanyl crisis

Chris Graham

A coalition of 21 states is calling on President Biden to designate Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations under federal law.

nfl
Sports

Super Bowl LVII: Where are the best and worst cities for football fans?

Rebecca Barnabi
virginia map
Local

Equine Herpes virus contained after Augusta County horse tests positive

Rebecca Barnabi
VCU Basketball
Sports

VCU drops second straight at home, falling to A-10 rival Dayton, 62-58

Chris Graham
donald trump
Perspectives

American journalists have a duty to responsibly report on Donald Trump

Andrew Moss

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy