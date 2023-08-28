Countries
VSP: Mountain Valley Pipeline protestor arrested in Montgomery County
Police, Virginia

Chris Graham
Published date:
Mountain Valley Pipeline
Photo: Chris Graham/AFP

Virginia State Police arrested a protestor who locked herself to a piece of work equipment at a Mountain Valley Pipeline worksite in Montgomery County on Saturday.

Rachel Elizabeth Elliott, 22, of Monticello, Calif., was taken into custody after police were able to remove her from the piece of equipment, which reportedly took seven hours of effort.

Elliott faces a misdemeanor charge, according to VSP.

According to State Police, there were approximately 25 other protesters at the location who were not violating any laws.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

