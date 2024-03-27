Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Virginia to receive more than $13M in conservation grants through Chesapeake Bay Program
Climate, Politics, Virginia

Virginia to receive more than $13M in conservation grants through Chesapeake Bay Program

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
chesapeake bay
(© David Dorner – stock.adobe.com)

At an event held today at the Lubber Run Community Center in Arlington, more than $13.4 million in grant awards to protect and restore the Chesapeake Bay watershed in Virginia were announced.

The funding was announced by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF), U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the federal-state Chesapeake Bay Program. The 22 grants announced today will generate more than $8.6 million in matching contributions for a total conservation impact of more than $22 million.

The historic investments will support on-the-ground clean water, climate resilience and community engagement projects. The grants are awarded through the Innovative Nutrient and Sediment Reduction (INSR) Grant and Small Watersheds Grant (SWG) programs, core funding programs of the Chesapeake Bay Program that are administered under NFWF’s Chesapeake Bay Stewardship Fund. The Stewardship Fund is a partnership between NFWF, EPA and other federal and private funders that provides grant funding, technical assistance, networking and information sharing in support of local, on-the-ground conservation and restoration efforts to restore the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries.

“With 2024 marking 25 years of partnership between NFWF and the EPA in advancing efforts to protect and restore the Chesapeake Bay watershed, we’re thrilled to celebrate this programmatic milestone with a record annual investment of $25 million in voluntary and community-based projects across the Bay watershed,” Jeff Trandahl, executive director and CEO of NFWF, said.

Some of this year’s Chesapeake Stewardship Fund grant recipients in Virginia include:

  • Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay ($500,000): This grant will leverage existing partnerships to engage rural Shenandoah Valley and western highlands of the Chesapeake Bay watershed in incentivizing landowners to implement riparian buffers to promote the habitat connectivity for Eastern brook trout and other cold-water species. Project will install 20 acres of riparian forest buffers and two miles of livestock exclusion.
  • Arlington County, Virginia ($282,390): Funding will allow for the installation of three green stormwater infrastructure practices that will intercept more than four acres of upland stormwater runoff. Project will conduct a variety of nature-based and watershed educational activities in the community to help engender awareness and watershed protection in the North Barcroft community.
  • James River Association ($749,305): This grant will build on recent successes implementing green infrastructure projects at Richmond Public Libraries by expanding efforts to additional campuses and supporting residential adoption through rain barrel workshops, native plants workshops and tree giveaways. Project will treat stormwater runoff from nearly three acres of developed land in Richmond.
  • Rivanna Conservation Alliance, Inc. ($500,000): This grant will assist in halting excessive streambank erosion, restore habitat through native buffer plantings, and enhance urban stormwater management and climate resilience through upland tree planting in Charlottesville, Virginia. Project will reduce annual sediment runoff by more than 320,000 pounds.
  • Urbanna Oyster Festival Foundation ($360,986):Funding will create a highly visible and functional non-tidal wetland as a means to inspire and activate people throughout the Chesapeake Bay watershed to engage their own communities in habitat restoration and stormwater management. Project will result in improved stormwater management for 13 acres and additional community engagement and educational opportunities.

A complete list of the 2024 Chesapeake Stewardship Fund Innovative Nutrient and Sediment Reduction Grant  and Small Watersheds Grant recipients can be found on the NFWF website.

At the same event this morning, the EPA announced approximately $206 million in awards to NFWF and the Chesapeake Bay Trust to continue funding local projects and providing technical assistance for protecting and restoring the Chesapeake Bay and its watershed over the next four years. The funding includes $96 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“These grants reflect our continuing commitment to protect the Chesapeake Bay and preserve our nation’s environmental legacy for future generations,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz. “This historic investment by the Biden-Harris Administration enables EPA to continue providing game-changing funding for our partners who are equally committed to preserving, protecting and enhancing the communities, people and businesses who rely on the Bay.”

The $193 million awarded to NFWF for the Small Watershed and Innovative Nutrient and Sediment Reduction grants is in addition to $13 million provided to the Chesapeake Bay Trust, a non-profit grant-making organization, to administer a new Community Capacity Building grant program.

Without strong communities and strong nonprofits realizing multiple benefits from and participating in natural resource effortswe will not be able to realize our vision of a restored watershed,” Dr. Jana Davis, president of the Chesapeake Bay Trust, said. “The Bay Trust will be investing these resources in a wide range of community-based organizations and local governments, many of them historically excluded, to build their capacity to restore watersheds and improve public health.”

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Rockingham County firefighter battling wildfires in intensive care at UVA
2 Shocker! Kenny Brooks leaving Virginia Tech for women’s basketball job at Kentucky
3 Mark Byington, after record-setting season at JMU, leaves school for job at Vanderbilt
4 Augusta County leaders issue another toothless statement on reassessments
5 Albemarle County: Bodies of married couple found in separate locations over weekend

Latest News

police body camera closeup
Local, Politics, Public Safety

Are Augusta County leaders finally ready to move forward on police body cams?

Chris Graham
Artificial intelligence
Economy, Politics, US & World

Spanberger-led legislation would protect Americans from risks of AI-generated fraud, crime

Rebecca Barnabi

U.S. foreign adversaries are capitalizing on advancements in AI, including state-backed hackers from Russia, China, North Korea and Iran.

Millers Head Fire
Climate, Virginia

Update: Wildfire containment improved in fires in Virginia, West Virginia

Crystal Graham

Strategic firing operations to bring uncontrolled wildfires within fire control lines were successful on Tuesday in Virginia.

glenn youngkin
Politics, Virginia

Governor Glenn Youngkin vetoes 30 gun safety bills; defends Virginians right ‘to keep and bear arms’

Crystal Graham
handcuffs police arrest
Public Safety, Virginia

Richmond man sentenced to 30 months in prison for illegally possessing a firearm

Crystal Graham
checking lottery numbers
US & World

Check your numbers: $1.1B Mega Millions winning ticket purchased at liquor store

Crystal Graham
James Freas charlottesville
Local, Politics

Charlottesville promotes Freas to Deputy City Manager for Operations role

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status