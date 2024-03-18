Virginia Tech gets A-10 champ Richmond in first-round NIT game on Tuesday

Virginia Tech will play host to Richmond in a first-round NIT game on Tuesday at Cassell Coliseum.

Tipoff is slated for 9 p.m., and the game will be televised on ESPN2.

The Hokies (18-14) will face the Spiders (23-9) for the 109th time in program history. Tech leads the all-time series, 69-39. Richmond won the A-10 regular-season championship and will be making its first trip to Blacksburg since Jan. 14, 2009.

The winner between VT and Richmond will advance to play the Ohio State-Cornell winner on March 23 or 24 at the site of the higher seed.

Tickets

Since Cassell Coliseum is designated as a neutral site by the NIT, ticketing guidelines must follow NIT processes and protocols.

Tickets will be available for purchase beginning on Monday, and will be available for $20.

All seating (excluding the student section) will be reserved.

As outlined in the Hokie Club Investment Guide, Hokie Scholarship Fund donors (as of March 1, 2023) and 2023-24 Men’s Basketball season ticket holders will have exclusive access to a ticket pre-sale on Monday.

The top three donor levels (Hokie Stone, Hokie Scholar, and Hokie Ambassador) will receive access to tickets beginning at 10 a.m. ET. At noon, a window will open for all other Hokie Scholarship Fund donors and Men’s Basketball season ticket holders.

Tickets will be allocated based on the best available location at the time of purchase.

Thanks to the generosity of donors, a limited number of student tickets have been purchased and donated to Virginia Tech Athletics. These tickets will be complimentary for students and can be claimed on a first-come, first-served basis beginning 24 hours prior to tipoff, limit one ticket per student.

The student ticket claim process will follow the same process as the men’s basketball regular season.

Beginning at 2 p.m. on Monday, a limited number of tickets will be made available to the general public with a ticket order limit of six (6) tickets. Join the interest list and get an email reminder delivered right to your inbox once tickets become available.

Should any tickets remain on Tuesday, March 19 at noon, the ticket order limit will be lifted.