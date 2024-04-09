Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Virginia State Police: Stony Creek man dies from injuries in crash on I-295
Public Safety, Virginia

Virginia State Police: Stony Creek man dies from injuries in crash on I-295

Chris Graham
Published date:
police car arrest lights
(© ChiccoDodiFC – stock.adobe.com)

A single-vehicle crash on I-295 in Henrico County took the life of a Stony Creek man on Tuesday.

According to Virginia State Police, a 2022 Tri-Glide Ultra Classic Harley Davidson, operated by William Michael Birkett, 63, of Stony Creek, was traveling northbound on I-295 at 6:20 a.m. on Tuesday when he took the exit ramp to westbound I-895, ran off the road to the right, struck the guardrail and was ejected from the trike.

Birkett succumbed to injury on the scene. He was wearing a helmet.

This crash remains under investigation.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 House Republican leader: Republicans are ‘absolutely’ spreading Russian propaganda
2 Virginia Tech expert: Some parts of Virginia will see cicadas later this month
3 Expect one, maybe two impact transfers to be committing to Virginia in the next week
4 Any impact from the shock John Calipari news on Tony Bennett, Virginia?
5 Trump lie about ‘execution’ of babies based on Ralph Northam 2019 radio interview

Latest News

doctor writing prescription
Health, Local

Dental, vision, medical: Augusta Expo to host free two-day clinic this weekend

Rebecca Barnabi
Local

BRITE update: Staunton’s Lewis Street Hub lot to close for renovations on April 15

Rebecca Barnabi

The BRITE Transit bus stop at 240 North Lewis Street, known as the Lewis Street Hub, will undergo a complete rehabilitation this spring.

uva basketball team
Sports

Expect one, maybe two impact transfers to be committing to Virginia in the next week

Chris Graham

It was looking last week that Virginia wasn’t going to have much if anything in the way of activity from the transfer portal, but that changed over the weekend with the announcement that redshirt freshman guard Leon Bond had entered the portal.

Health, Local, Schools

U.S. News & World Report ranks UVA School of Nursing in top 20 for graduate schools

Rebecca Barnabi
Vladimir Putin
Politics, US & World

House Republican leader: Republicans are ‘absolutely’ spreading Russian propaganda

Chris Graham
virginia economy
Economy, Virginia

National dairy, nondairy product company expanding operation in Frederick County

Chris Graham
library
Arts & Media, Local

Ready, set, library: Valley celebrates national observance of week to highlight pivotal role

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status