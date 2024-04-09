Virginia State Police: Stony Creek man dies from injuries in crash on I-295

A single-vehicle crash on I-295 in Henrico County took the life of a Stony Creek man on Tuesday.

According to Virginia State Police, a 2022 Tri-Glide Ultra Classic Harley Davidson, operated by William Michael Birkett, 63, of Stony Creek, was traveling northbound on I-295 at 6:20 a.m. on Tuesday when he took the exit ramp to westbound I-895, ran off the road to the right, struck the guardrail and was ejected from the trike.

Birkett succumbed to injury on the scene. He was wearing a helmet.

This crash remains under investigation.