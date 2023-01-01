Menu
news virginia lottery announces winning numbers in virginia new years millionaire raffle
State/National

Virginia Lottery announces winning numbers in Virginia New Year’s Millionaire Raffle

Chris Graham
Published:

new year millionaire raffle virginia lotteryThe winning numbers have been drawn in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.

Drumroll, please. Do you have one of the five $1 million winning tickets?

The $1 million winners are:

  • Ticket #116426 (bought at Wegman’s, 12501 Stone Village Way, Midlothian)
  • Ticket #201325 (bought at Mills Grill & Grocery, 8481 Mount Cross Road, Danville)
  • Ticket #443201 (bought at CVS, 9167 Staples Mill Road, Henrico)
  • Ticket #491685 (bought at Safeway, 9596 Old Keene Mill Road, Burke)
  • Ticket #608075 (bought at Safeway, 4240 Merchant Plaza, Woodbridge)

Seven additional tickets each won $100,000. Those winning tickets are:

  • Ticket #016029 (bought at 7-Eleven, 7535 Crab Thicket Road, Gloucester)
  • Ticket #024485 (bought at Royal Farms, 3026 Churchland Blvd., Chesapeake)
  • Ticket #200828 (bought at New Market, 3900 North Bailey Bridge Road, Midlothian)
  • Ticket #410073 (bought at Wegman’s, 14361 Newbrook Drive, Chantilly)
  • Ticket #538383 (bought at Super Giant, 5701 Plank Road, Fredericksburg)
  • Ticket #580519 (bought at 7-Eleven, 1350 North Main Street, Blacksburg)
  • Ticket #621527 (bought at Sheetz, 111 Reservoir Road, Woodstock)

Another 1,000 tickets each win $500.  Those numbers are posted at the Virginia Lottery’s website: www.valottery.com.

