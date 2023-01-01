State/National
Virginia Lottery announces winning numbers in Virginia New Year’s Millionaire Raffle
The winning numbers have been drawn in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.
Drumroll, please. Do you have one of the five $1 million winning tickets?
The $1 million winners are:
- Ticket #116426 (bought at Wegman’s, 12501 Stone Village Way, Midlothian)
- Ticket #201325 (bought at Mills Grill & Grocery, 8481 Mount Cross Road, Danville)
- Ticket #443201 (bought at CVS, 9167 Staples Mill Road, Henrico)
- Ticket #491685 (bought at Safeway, 9596 Old Keene Mill Road, Burke)
- Ticket #608075 (bought at Safeway, 4240 Merchant Plaza, Woodbridge)
Seven additional tickets each won $100,000. Those winning tickets are:
- Ticket #016029 (bought at 7-Eleven, 7535 Crab Thicket Road, Gloucester)
- Ticket #024485 (bought at Royal Farms, 3026 Churchland Blvd., Chesapeake)
- Ticket #200828 (bought at New Market, 3900 North Bailey Bridge Road, Midlothian)
- Ticket #410073 (bought at Wegman’s, 14361 Newbrook Drive, Chantilly)
- Ticket #538383 (bought at Super Giant, 5701 Plank Road, Fredericksburg)
- Ticket #580519 (bought at 7-Eleven, 1350 North Main Street, Blacksburg)
- Ticket #621527 (bought at Sheetz, 111 Reservoir Road, Woodstock)
Another 1,000 tickets each win $500. Those numbers are posted at the Virginia Lottery’s website: www.valottery.com.