Virginia blitzes Georgia Tech, 15-1: ‘Hoos face UNC with ACC semifinal spot on line

Virginia racked up 17 hits, and got a seven-inning complete game from Nick Parker, in a 15-1 run-rule win over Georgia Tech on Wednesday in the ACC Baseball Championship.

The ‘Hoos (45-11) will face North Carolina on Thursday for a spot in the semifinals.

The win is also the 10th straight for Virginia, which is playing for a national seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Ethan O’Donnell, Casey Saucke and Kyle Teel all put forth three-hit efforts. Teel was a triple short of the cycle and hit his 12th home run of the season. His double to lead off the second inning was his 24th of the season, establishing a UVA single-season record.

Parker allowed one run over seven innings and registered his career-best seventh win of the season and his 20th of his collegiate career. The complete game was the first in the ACC tournament by a Cavalier since Josh Sborz pitched seven-inning shutout against the Yellow Jackets to open the 2015 ACC Tournament.

Thursday’s game in Durham will have lefty Connelly Early on the mound against UNC righthander Jake Knapp. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.