Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home VCU’s run in NIT comes to end: Utah knocks down 13 threes, wins 74-54
Sports

VCU’s run in NIT comes to end: Utah knocks down 13 threes, wins 74-54

Chris Graham
Published date:
vcu
(© OJUP – Shutterstock)

Utah knocked down 13 threes, and the Utes’ work on defense was also key in a 74-54 win over VCU in an NIT quarterfinals matchup on Wednesday night.

Sean Bairstow, led the Rams (24-14) with 13 points.

Deivon Smith recorded a triple double with 15 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds to lead Utah (22-14).

Gabe Madsen buried 6-of-12 from beyond the three-point arc and added 18 points for Utah, which was 13-of-33 from three and shot 44 percent (28-of-63) overall for the game.

VCU fell behind 18-2 at the outset, but whittled the Utah lead to 23-20 on a free throw by senior guard Zeb Jackson with 5:57 left in the first half. Madsen and Branden Carlson buried back-to-back 3-pointers off VCU turnovers to push the Utah lead back to nine. Utah led 36-26 at the break.

The Utes removed all doubt with an 11-0 run, sparked by two Madsen treys, to take a 47-28 lead with 16:13 left in the game.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Waynesboro Police Department seeking video in South Magnolia Avenue larceny
2 Sen. Warner talks housing, Ukraine with Staunton officials, community
3 Are Augusta County leaders finally ready to move forward on police body cams?
4 Youngkin vetoes 30 gun safety bills; defends Virginians right ‘to keep and bear arms’
5 The Glenn Dome is dead: Alexandria backs out of Youngkin-Leonsis arena deal

Latest News

sailor salute Navy
Public Safety, Virginia

Virginia Beach sailor who arranged sex acts with 10-year-old pleads guilty

Crystal Graham
jmu
Local, Schools

Madison College graduate, Army Colonel gives nearly $6 million to JMU for scholarships

Crystal Graham

The estate of a 1949 JMU graduate is giving nearly $6 million to James Madison, the largest cash gift in the university’s history.  

staunton virginia outdoor dining
Arts & Media, Local

Staunton restaurants, retailers to spill out on Beverley Street for fifth year

Crystal Graham

Shop & Dine Out in Downtown returns to Staunton April 5 giving establishments the opportunity to expand to the streets on weekends.

powerball lottery tickets
US & World

Powerball jackpot for Saturday night tops $900M for first time in 2024

Crystal Graham
glenn youngkin
Politics, Sports

Mailbag: Reader claims lack of objectivity on criticism of Youngkin’s Glenn Dome deal

Chris Graham
staunton
Local, Politics

Sen. Warner talks housing, Ukraine with Staunton officials, community

Rebecca Barnabi
jon moxley
Sports

Former AEW world champ Jon Moxley choked out by an amateur jiu-jitsu jabroni

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status