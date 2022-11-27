VCU takes first lead with 2:02 to go, holds on to top Kennesaw State, 64-61

VCU got 24 points from Jayden Nunn, including a big three that propelled a game-closing 14-4 run, in a 64-61 comeback win over Kennesaw State on Saturday.

The Rams (4-2) trailed by seven with 5:17 left when a Nunn three cut the margin to 57-53.

VCU would take its first lead of the game when Nunn connected on both ends of a one-and-one with 2:02 to go, and took the lead for good on a Nick Kerr free throw with 16.1 seconds left.

Terrell Burden missed a short jumper that would have put Kennesaw State ahead with 1.7 seconds left, and Zeb Jackson made both free throws on the other end for the final points of the night.

Jackson finished with nine points and four assists for the Rams, who also got six points, seven rebounds and three blocks from Jalen DeLoach.

Demond Robinson led the Owls with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

“They stuck together,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said. “I thought that we had some bad body language in the first half, but they came together and said that we need to figure this out. In the second half we took it one possession at a time and even when they scored, we stayed level, we just battled the entire half.

“I said to the guys that we showed grit in the second half. For some teams, games like this they come in and try to stay close and see what happens, but Kennesaw State came in here and tried to win the game. And we found a way to win it, and we have to take a big step now,” Rhoades said.

VCU takes on SEC opponent Vanderbilt on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. at the Siegel Center. The game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.