Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Donald Trump lawyers claim immunity for ex-president because Senate didn’t convict
Cops & Courts, Politics, U.S. & World

Donald Trump lawyers claim immunity for ex-president because Senate didn’t convict

Chris Graham
Published date:

donald trumpLawyers for disgraced former president Donald Trump are now trying to assert that he is immune from criminal prosecution for trying to use his elected position to overturn the 2020 election because the attempted coup was an act that he conducted as part of his official duties.

This is the ultimate I’m above the law move – and from a former president, no less.

The trick to the late-night legal filing that surfaced on the Saturday before Christmas: his attorneys are now trying to say that Trump needs to first be impeached by the House, which of course happened, twice, but then also convicted by the U.S. Senate.

The second Senate trial of Trump, for his efforts to lead the Jan. 6 insurrection aimed at stopping the certification of the 2020 election, had 57 senators voting to convict, which is a solid majority – but the Constitution requires a two-thirds vote, which would come to 67 in the 100-member Senate.

Ergo …

“President Trump’s acquittal by the Senate bars prosecution for the conduct alleged in the indictment. Further, the acquittal reinforces President Trump’s immunity argument. Where, as here, the question is the amenability of the President to prosecution for an official act, the political concerns are at their apex. Before any single prosecutor can ask a court to sit in judgment of the President’s conduct, Congress must have approved of it by impeaching and convicting the President. That did not happen here, and so President Trump has absolute immunity.”

Funny thing here: Senate Republicans, in their defense of Trump back in his second impeachment trial, the one in 2021, related to the insurrection, urged their members to vote against convicting Trump precisely because they felt he should instead face criminal charges.

“We have a criminal justice system in this country. We have civil litigation. And former presidents are not immune from being held accountable by either one,” Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said in a speech on the Senate floor during the 2021 impeachment trial.

So where we are with this: in 2021, don’t convict Trump, senators, because the criminal-justice system can take care of it; in 2023, don’t even try Trump, courts, because senators back in 2021 didn’t take care of it.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Is an Augusta County supervisor trying to intimidate me into silence?
2 Judge hears arguments in Augusta County FOIA case: Update on latest developments
3 Florida State sues the ACC: Is FSU just the first over the wall in a mass exodus?
4 Opioid strips discovered in book spine shipped to inmate at Virginia state prison
5 Home sales in Commonwealth continue slow decline as inventory lessens in some areas

Latest News

eggnog
Arts & Media, Virginia

The key to the perfect glass of eggnog: Nutmeg, ice cream, eggs?

Crystal Graham
arrest handcuffs jail prison sentence
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Norfolk man sentenced to five years for armed robbery that yielded $75 in cash

Crystal Graham

An armed robbery in Norfolk that yielded $75 in cash resulted in a five-year sentence in prison.

jail handcuffs
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Federal grand jury indicts nine for role in Southwest Virginia drug operation

Crystal Graham

A federal grand jury in Abingdon indicted nine individuals charging them with participating in a drug conspiracy in Southwest Virginia.

uva-football
Football, Sports

Transfer Portal Update: Virginia lands Kent State wide receiver Trell Harris

Chris Graham
anthony colandrea
Football, Sports

Tony Elliott addresses QB situation at Virginia heading into the spring

Chris Graham
jmu football
Football, Sports

Air Force runs over, through JMU, defeats Dukes in Armed Forces Bowl, 31-21

Scott Ratcliffe
police
Cops & Courts, Local

Missing person alert: Authorities seek information on missing Augusta County woman

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status