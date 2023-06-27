Traffic alert: Lane closures on Route 208 in Spotsylvania County necessary for pipe replacement

Between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on June 28, alternating lane closures will be on Route 208 between Lanes Corner Road and Bradley Lane in Spotsylvania County.

Motorists should expect delays tomorrow and Thursday, June 29 for a two-day pipe replacement project on Route 208 (Courthouse Road).

Flaggers will direct traffic both days through the work zone, and the project is expected to be complete by 6 p.m. Thursday, weather permitting.