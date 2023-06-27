Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newstraffic alert lane closures on route 208 in spotsylvania county necessary for pipe replacement
Virginia

Traffic alert: Lane closures on Route 208 in Spotsylvania County necessary for pipe replacement

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
road construction
(© jhansen2 – stock.adobe.com)

Between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on June 28, alternating lane closures will be on Route 208 between Lanes Corner Road and Bradley Lane in Spotsylvania County.

Motorists should expect delays tomorrow and Thursday, June 29 for a two-day pipe replacement project on Route 208 (Courthouse Road).

Flaggers will direct traffic both days through the work zone, and the project is expected to be complete by 6 p.m. Thursday, weather permitting.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Kaine, Warner secure $14.3M for Harrisonburg to make city safer for cyclists, pedestrians, drivers
2 Harrisonburg: Independence Day fireworks show set for Saturday, July 1
3 Richmond Flying Squirrels alums fueling San Francisco Giants playoff push
4 Harrisonburg Half Marathon receives certification from industry governing body
5 Kline’s to celebrate 80 years of ice cream with community party in Waynesboro

Latest News

Virginia

‘I’m working for the people’: Former Covington mayor announces run for District 37

Rebecca Barnabi
smoke wildfires canada
Culture

Is it a good idea to burn land on purpose in order to prevent the spread of wildfires?

EarthTalk

Burning parcels of land intentionally, known as controlled burning, has long been a controversial practice aimed at reducing the risk of larger, uncontrolled wildfires.

uva baseball college world series
Sports

Virginia Baseball sending 24 players across the country to play summer college baseball

Chris Graham

Virginia Baseball has a total of 24 players on teams in summer leagues across the country, including eight going to the prestigious Cape Code League.

police
Virginia

Woodbridge man dies after two-vehicle crash on I-95 in Stafford County

Rebecca Barnabi
internet search bar Google
Virginia

Virginia receives more than $1.4B to deploy affordable, reliable internet to residents

Rebecca Barnabi
family flying kite
Virginia

VDOT: Tips to avoid congestion for Hampton Roads, Outer Banks, other parts of state

Crystal Graham
police lights at night
Virginia

Virginia man dead in early Monday morning crash in Franklin County

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy