Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Thomas Jefferson Foundation names new president for Monticello
Arts, Virginia

Thomas Jefferson Foundation names new president for Monticello

Crystal Graham
Published date:
monticello jane kamensky
Dr. Jane Kamensky, submitted photo

The Thomas Jefferson Foundation, the private nonprofit that owns and operates Monticello, has announced the appointment of Jane Kamensky, PhD, as the new president at Monticello.

Kamensky will assume her new role on Jan. 15, 2024. Her appointment comes as Monticello prepares to honor the 250th anniversary of our nation’s independence in 2026.

Kamensky will advance the UNESCO World Heritage Site’s mission of preservation, scholarship and education and lead Monticello’s work at the forefront of national and global dialogues.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Kamensky, who shares our belief that Monticello plays a pivotal role in illuminating the enduring ideals and contributions of Thomas Jefferson and telling the stories of those who built and worked at this incredible World Heritage Site,” said Tobias Dengel, chair of the Thomas Jefferson Foundation Board of Trustees. “Dr. Kamensky brings more than 30 years of deep expertise as a distinguished academic at some of the world’s leading institutions and has displayed a continued commitment to civic education and engagement to bring people together. We are confident that her leadership will continue to promote Monticello as a cornerstone of historical interpretation and impactful dialogue.”

Kamensky said she is honored to have been chosen to lead Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello.

“Leveraging the expertise of the foundation’s peerless staff, I am deeply committed to continuing Monticello’s vital work of interweaving rigorous and inspiring lessons from history into the fabric of our modern-day constitutional democracy,” said Kamensky. “As the United States approaches the 250th anniversary of Jefferson’s Declaration of Independence, Monticello stands poised to foster not only understanding, but also a renewed commitment to a future in which the ideals of our founding are fully realized.”

Kamensky joins Monticello from Harvard University, where she has served since 2015 as the Jonathan Trumbull Professor of American History and the Carl and Lily Pforzheimer Foundation Director of the Arthur and Elizabeth Schlesinger Library on the History of Women in America at Harvard Radcliffe Institute. In her years as director of the Schlesinger Library, she successfully worked to raise the profile of the library to the most preeminent of its kind in the world by partnering with an international network of diverse scholars and thought leaders.

Kamensky is the author or co-author of seven books spanning four centuries of American history, including the prize-winning A Revolution in Color: The World of John Singleton Copley (2016). She is also a member of the author team on A People and a Nation, one of the preeminent textbooks in American history, and the co-editor, with Edward G. Gray, of The Oxford Handbook of the American Revolution.

Kamensky will succeed interim president Gardiner Hallock. After the transition, Hallock will continue his work at the foundation as a senior vice president.

“I would like to thank the incredibly talented staff at Monticello for their dedication and outstanding work during this interim period and congratulate Jane on her appointment,” Hallock said. “Jane is uniquely qualified for this role as a preeminent scholar who has created inspiring national programming to encourage people of all ages and walks of life to engage with history. It is a testament to Monticello’s unique place in our nation’s history that Jane is joining us as we embark on the next chapter of promoting historical understanding and look toward the commemoration of the 250th anniversary of our nation’s independence.”

For information on Monticello, visit monticello.org.

Monticello receives $3.5 million grant to collect, share stories of enslaved families
Published date: March 21, 2023 | 11:02 am

PVCC president to deliver keynote address at Monticello naturalization ceremony
Published date: June 29, 2022 | 6:42 pm

UVA, Monticello announce recipients of 2022 Thomas Jefferson Foundation Medals
Published date: March 31, 2022 | 6:33 pm

Monticello hosts gathering of descendants of enslaved families
Published date: June 16, 2018 | 8:45 am

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top Sports

1 Elliott trying to manage QB situation with Muskett shoulder, Colandrea at redshirt limit
2 Virginia, coming out of bye, gets toughest test of season with #10 North Carolina
3 Chris Graham, Scott German preview ACC Football weekend slate, talk UVA-UNC
4 Nnanna has been the weak link on the Virginia offensive line, but Elliott sees ‘upside’
5 Injury updates: Virginia comes out healthier after bye week with #10 UNC on the horizon

Latest News

ben cline
Op/Eds & Columns, Politics, U.S. & World

Gene Zitver: Ben Cline’s friend Sidney Powell pleads guilty in election interference case

Gene Zitver
Chesapeake Bay
Climate, U.S. & World

Are manatees trying to tell us something about the Chesapeake Bay?

Jeremy Cox

When a Florida manatee swims into the Chesapeake Bay, it makes waves. Such was the case on Aug. 19, when one of the gentle giants was photographed munching on underwater grass in the St. Mary’s River in Maryland.

gas prices
Economy, U.S. & World

Gas prices continue to drop: AAA reports prices at the pump down eight cents in past week

Chris Graham

Gas prices continue to drop, with AAA reporting on Thursday that the national average for a gallon of gas is down eight cents, to $3.56, a decline of 32 cents from the 2023 peak recorded in mid-September.

uva football
Football, Sports

Mailbag: NCAA rule change makes triple-option offense a harder go

Chris Graham
power grid electricity
Climate, Virginia

Infrastructure Law provides Virginia more than $71M to expand electric grid management

Rebecca Barnabi
prison jail
Police, Virginia

Virginia prison employee arrested after attempting to bring contraband into facility

Chris Graham
Schools, U.S. & World

Republican AGs support Maryland parents who don’t want kids exposed to LGBTQ+ books

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy