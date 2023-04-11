Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
newsthe qb1 job at virginia could be tony musketts to lose this spring
Sports

The QB1 job at Virginia could be Monmouth transfer Tony Muskett’s to lose this spring

Chris Graham
Published date:
tony muskett
Photo: UVA Athletics

A year ago this spring, Tony Muskett was getting ready for his junior season at Monmouth, an FCS school that competes in the Big South, which he had led to a playoff berth in the 2021 spring season, and a 7-4 mark that fall.

The Hawks would go on to a 5-6 record in 2022, with Muskett, a native of Springfield, missing four games with injury, but he still put up solid numbers – 249.6 yards per game, 17 TDs, eight INTs, a 64 percent completion rate.

Muskett entered the transfer portal after the 2022 season in search of an FBS opportunity, and landed at Virginia, which may work out well for him, considering that the QB1 spot opened up with the departure of record-setting signal-caller Brennan Armstrong, and that Armstrong’s two-year backup, Jay Woolfolk, is preoccupied this spring with his role as the closer for the seventh-ranked Virginia baseball team.

It very well could be Muskett’s job to lose.

From the looks of it, he’s putting himself into position to be the starter when Virginia opens its season on Sept. 2.

“He’s been doing a good job of being what we thought he was, having a great presence on the field, and kind of, what we’d say, running the show, if you will, right, running the show from the quarterback position. He’s got a lot of moxie, and he does a really good job of, the kids are attracted to him, so that’s a plus,” quarterbacks coach Taylor Lamb said.

Muskett came into winter conditioning at his new school with the mindset that “I have to come in, I have to show that I’m gonna be a hard worker, and I’m gonna do my job and do everything right,” he told reporters last week.

Before he could be the guy commanding attention of his offensive teammates in the huddle, he knew he had to learn to “be a great team player, do everything right, and then you, little by little, I think you earn a little bit of respect.”

Muskett has already earned the respect of the guy he’s battling with for the QB1 spot, Woolfolk, who is limited in spring practice in terms of being able to take snaps and make throws due to his duties with the baseball team, but is around most days for meetings and non-throwing drills, and has been able to develop a bond with Muskett in the process.

“Tony is, you know, a really good guy, I like Tony. Tony’s, you know, you can see like me and him building a relationship together,” said Woolfolk, who said he thinks he and Muskett are “gonna become brothers more and more.”

“We see each other every day. And then the other quarterbacks that were here last year, like Davis Lane and Jared (Rayman) and all of them, you know, we’ve been brothers since the summer. But yeah, so, me and Tony, we’re, you know, we’re building that relationship together, not just on the field, but off the field also,” Woolfolk said.

Muskett’s focus is on picking up the offensive scheme from Lamb and offensive coordinator Des Kitchings. He said the scheme is similar to the offense that he ran at Monmouth for three years, so that’s a plus.

“I think, for the most part, I’ve got most of it down,” Muskett said. “Obviously, I’m not perfect yet, so there’s still room for improvement. So, you know, I can’t get complacent just because I think I know this, or I think I know that. But it’s been awesome working with Coach Lamb and Coach Kitchings. They’ve made everything very simple for me, very easy to, you know, transition the terminology back from Monmouth. I feel very comfortable.”

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Trump’s ‘big lie’ is threatening the right to vote in Buckingham County
2 Virginia Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton shares Parkinson’s Disease diagnosis
3 The political sunset of Emmett Hanger is an unfortunate end of an era
4 Filipowski returning to Duke: Impact on interest at Duke now in Kadin Shedrick
5 Is Virginia becoming a player in the Hunter Dickinson sweepstakes? Maybe

Latest News

bridgewater college
Culture

Bridgewater College seniors to display works in group exhibition April 17-28

Crystal Graham
virginia map
Virginia

Germany-based company to invest $16.4m in Chesterfield expansion

Rebecca Barnabi

Weidmüller Group will invest $16.4 million to expand its facility in Chesterfield County.

business meeting mixer
Local

Nonprofit Connect event to connect organizations with potential volunteers, donors

Crystal Graham

An event looking to connect charitable organizations with community members is taking place April 13 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Fishburne Military School.

junior ranger day shenandoah national park
Culture

Shenandoah National Park to kick off National Park Week with Junior Ranger Day 

Crystal Graham
remote area medical
Local

RAM coming to Harrisonburg, volunteers needed for free two-day clinic

Crystal Graham
military veteran
Virginia

Salem VA’s Virtual Health Resource Center to serve veterans in remote areas

Crystal Graham
Virginia

Hampton gets $4.6 million for gun violence prevention, neighborhood safety

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy