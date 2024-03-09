The kitchen wasn’t the only thing fake about Katie Britt’s State of the Union response

Tommy Tuberville, still trying to figure out what the three branches of government are, took time to offer his endorsement of fellow Alabama Republican Sen. Katie Britt’s State of the Union response, saying the choice to go with Britt to give the response was to highlight the perspective of a “housewife.”

Which, yeah, sounds bad, coming from a cretin – but it’s better than referring to Britt for what she is, a living, breathing deepfake.

Britt is one of those Republicans, like our local congressman, Ben Cline, who represents the Sixth District of Virginia in the U.S. House, who has never had a real job outside of politics, or politics-adjacent.

Britt, according to her bio, graduated from the University of Alabama in 2004, and immediately started work as the deputy press secretary for Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby, eventually rising to the post of press secretary.

She failed up from there to a special assistant job on the staff of University of Alabama President Robert Whitt, went on to a job with a Birmingham law firm to start its government-relations office, returned to working for Shelby, then took over as CEO of a prominent Alabama business political advocacy group.

Britt announced her candidacy for the Senate seat she now holds in 2021, and only began to climb in the polls after echoing Donald Trump’s wild claims about how the 2020 election had been stolen from him.

Predictably, Trump returned that favor by endorsing her, and here we are: with a fake “housewife” telling us through middle-school drama class stage whispers that President Biden is leading us straight to hell in a handbasket.

It shouldn’t be a surprise to anybody that the speech that they had somebody write for her doesn’t jibe well with her politics.

For instance, there’s the story she told about a retiree who had to take a job as a gas-station cashier because he can’t afford his medication.

Geez, I wonder if that just might be the result of Republican-run Alabama opting out of Medicaid expansion.

Maybe what Britt is saying here: we should have expanded Medicaid so that poor guy doesn’t have to work through his retirement?

Of course not.

Virginia Republicans pulled that nonsense for years for the same dumb political reasons that Alabama Republicans are still doing to their folks down there.

Helping people pay for their medicine might somehow make Democrats look good.

We’d rather that guy work at the gas station than risk making Democrats look good.

This is where I note that we only expanded Medicaid here in Virginia when Democrats got the majority in the General Assembly.

Britt has also come under fire for the story she told about meeting a sexual-assault survivor at the border, her effort at highlighting Trump’s “poison the blood of our country” xenophobia.

The critics have been having a field day with her over this because, obvious – Trump, just yesterday, had to post a $91 million bond in a case in which he was outed as a rapist.

Poisoning the blood of our country, indeed.

But you’re not supposed to think about those things, because the idea of having a woman named Katie, mother of two, in her kitchen, whispering loudly and fake crying about migrants and the cost of prescription drugs, is to get you to think, instead, about how it’s Biden who is leading us to ruin.

Even when it’s the policies that she has been endorsing since she got her first job in politics, straight out of college, 20 years ago, that are to blame.

Katie Britt’s $200,000 kitchen wasn’t the only thing fake about her State of the Union response, is my point here.