Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home The kitchen wasn’t the only thing fake about Katie Britt’s State of the Union response
Politics, US & World

The kitchen wasn’t the only thing fake about Katie Britt’s State of the Union response

Chris Graham
Published date:
katie britt
Photo Illustration: Chris Graham/AFP

Tommy Tuberville, still trying to figure out what the three branches of government are, took time to offer his endorsement of fellow Alabama Republican Sen. Katie Britt’s State of the Union response, saying the choice to go with Britt to give the response was to highlight the perspective of a “housewife.”

Which, yeah, sounds bad, coming from a cretin – but it’s better than referring to Britt for what she is, a living, breathing deepfake.

Britt is one of those Republicans, like our local congressman, Ben Cline, who represents the Sixth District of Virginia in the U.S. House, who has never had a real job outside of politics, or politics-adjacent.

Britt, according to her bio, graduated from the University of Alabama in 2004, and immediately started work as the deputy press secretary for Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby, eventually rising to the post of press secretary.

She failed up from there to a special assistant job on the staff of University of Alabama President Robert Whitt, went on to a job with a Birmingham law firm to start its government-relations office, returned to working for Shelby, then took over as CEO of a prominent Alabama business political advocacy group.

Britt announced her candidacy for the Senate seat she now holds in 2021, and only began to climb in the polls after echoing Donald Trump’s wild claims about how the 2020 election had been stolen from him.

Predictably, Trump returned that favor by endorsing her, and here we are: with a fake “housewife” telling us through middle-school drama class stage whispers that President Biden is leading us straight to hell in a handbasket.

It shouldn’t be a surprise to anybody that the speech that they had somebody write for her doesn’t jibe well with her politics.

For instance, there’s the story she told about a retiree who had to take a job as a gas-station cashier because he can’t afford his medication.

Geez, I wonder if that just might be the result of Republican-run Alabama opting out of Medicaid expansion.

Maybe what Britt is saying here: we should have expanded Medicaid so that poor guy doesn’t have to work through his retirement?

Of course not.

Virginia Republicans pulled that nonsense for years for the same dumb political reasons that Alabama Republicans are still doing to their folks down there.

Helping people pay for their medicine might somehow make Democrats look good.

We’d rather that guy work at the gas station than risk making Democrats look good.

This is where I note that we only expanded Medicaid here in Virginia when Democrats got the majority in the General Assembly.

Britt has also come under fire for the story she told about meeting a sexual-assault survivor at the border, her effort at highlighting Trump’s “poison the blood of our country” xenophobia.

The critics have been having a field day with her over this because, obvious – Trump, just yesterday, had to post a $91 million bond in a case in which he was outed as a rapist.

Poisoning the blood of our country, indeed.

But you’re not supposed to think about those things, because the idea of having a woman named Katie, mother of two, in her kitchen, whispering loudly and fake crying about migrants and the cost of prescription drugs, is to get you to think, instead, about how it’s Biden who is leading us to ruin.

Even when it’s the policies that she has been endorsing since she got her first job in politics, straight out of college, 20 years ago, that are to blame.

Katie Britt’s $200,000 kitchen wasn’t the only thing fake about her State of the Union response, is my point here.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Augusta County School Board delays vote on library policy changes
2 Staunton man in custody, charged with murder in shooting at downtown motel
3 Virginia Tech, without Elizabeth Kitley, survives Miami upset bid, winning 55-47
4 Nelson County: Two men suffer serious injuries after Camaro strikes tree
5 Virginia State Police: Crash on Interstate 64 kills biker on Harley-Davidson

Latest News

richmond homicide suspect bus stop city hall
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Man shot outside City Hall in Richmond; detectives release photo of homicide suspect

Crystal Graham
gun violence
Politics, Virginia

‘Do the right thing’: Youngkin kills two gun-safety bills, dozens more on his desk

Crystal Graham

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is reviewing bills passed by the General Assembly to support gun violence prevention in the Commonwealth.

road construction
Local

Culpeper District Traffic Alert: VDOT work schedule for the week of March 11-15

Chris Graham

VDOT has updated its list of highway work that is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week.

ben cline
Politics, US & World

Gene Zitver: Ben Cline’s pretaped ‘reaction’ to Biden’s State of the Union address

Contributors
vcu
Basketball, Sports

VCU takes #25 Dayton to overtime, but Rams can’t hold on to late lead in 91-86 loss

Chris Graham
israel gaza
Politics, US & World

Alon Ben-Meir: Netanyahu is rendering Israel morally bankrupt

Contributors
baseball
Baseball, Sports

#8 Virginia gets touched up in sixth, seventh, drops ACC opener at Miami

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status