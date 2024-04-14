The Country Gentlemen Tribute Band to perform at Court Square Theater

The Court Square Theater Bluegrass Series announces a return visit by The Country Gentlemen Tribute Band on Friday, April 19.

Doors open at 7 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. performance.

An exciting homage to one of the most influential bands in bluegrass history, The Country Gentlemen Tribute Band recreates tunes once thought to be lost. This ensemble vows to put its heart and soul into each performance, echoing the sounds of Charlie Waller and Bill Yates.

The performance features Mike Phipps on guitar with “Charlie Waller” sound-alike vocals, David Propst on mandolin and vocals, Lynwood Lunsford on banjo and vocals, Kyle Windbeck on upright bass and Darren Beachley on dobro and vocals.

Located at 41-F Court Square in downtown Harrisonburg, Court Square Theater is operated by Arts Council of the Valley.

Advance tickets for the show are $25 or $30 at the door.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit courtsquaretheater.org or call (540) 433-9189.