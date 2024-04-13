Suspect in Richmond homicide indicted by a grand jury, charged with murder

The suspect in a homicide earlier this month on North 23rd Street in Richmond has been indicted by a grand jury.

Juwan Lewis, 28, of Richmond, has been charged with murder, use of a firearm in a murder and discharging a firearm in an occupied building.

On Saturday, April 6, at 3:19 a.m., officers were called to the 2200 block of North 23rd Street for the report of a person shot.

Officers arrived and found an adult male, Kyron Hoskey, 28, of Henrico, inside a residence with an apparent gunshot wound. Hoskey was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with further information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at (804) 646-7715 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.