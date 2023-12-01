Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Staunton: Stuart Hall School recognized by College Board with highest level award for 2023
Local, Schools

Staunton: Stuart Hall School recognized by College Board with highest level award for 2023

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
school classroom teacher
(© Syda Productions – stock.adobe.com)

The College Board has awarded Stuart Hall School a spot on the prestigious 2023 Advanced Placement Honor Roll.

The boarding and day school in Staunton earned platinum recognition, and is the only school in the Shenandoah Valley to achieve the highest level.

Stuart Hall is recognized “for developing an AP program that creates a college-going culture and gives students opportunities to earn college credit and to maximize their college outcomes.” AP courses allow high school students to take college-level courses, and AP exams create the opportunity to earn college credit. Fewer than 900 high schools nationally, and only 35 in Virginia, received Platinum-level recognition from the College Board.

“As an AP teacher of more than 20 years, I have always been proud of Stuart Hall’s achievements in the College Board program,” Stuart Hall Dean of Faculty Brad Arnold said. “Stuart Hall students consistently seek academic challenges and rise to the level required by college-level AP classes. Stuart Hall’s combination of dedicated teachers and curious students allows it to offer a robust course of study that results in such recognitions as being named an AP Honor Roll school.”

Platinum-level schools meet the following criteria:

  • College Culture: 80% or more of the Class of 2023 took at least one AP exam during high school. At Stuart Hall, 94% of the class met this requirement.
  • College Credit: 50% or more of the class scored a 3 or higher on at least one AP exam during high school. At Stuart Hall, 72% of the class met the standard.
  • College Optimization: 15% or more of the class took five or more AP exams during high school, including at least one exam taken in 9th or 10th grade. At Stuart Hall, 22% of the class fulfilled these steps.

All three of Stuart Hall’s results were far above the state average. The has educated students in 6 to 12th grades since 1844 with a mission to prepare them for engaged lives of intellectual curiosity, creativity and contribution.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Confirmed: Indiana finalizes deal to hire JMU football coach Curt Cignetti
2 ‘Elf: The Musical’ encourages audiences to fall in love with the holidays again
3 Waynesboro takes step to move Voter Registrar office to new permanent location
4 The demise of Staunton local sports radio station WTON was, unfortunately, inevitable
5 UVA researchers find unlikely source that may help people with stress, depression, anxiety

Latest News

Politics, U.S. & World

U.S. House approves MAGA Republican anti-migrant housing bill

Rebecca Barnabi
Arts & Culture, Local

T-Mobile donates $50K to five Virginia nonprofits, including Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

Rebecca Barnabi

The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank received $10,000 from the T-Mobile's Difference Maker award, as well as four other Virginia nonprofits.

police crime scene
Police, Virginia

Norfolk man sentenced to 63 years in first-degree murder from 2020 shooting

Crystal Graham

A 40-year-old man was sentenced in Norfolk Circuit Court to 63 years in prison for the first-degree murder of 30-year-old Shelvin Duntae Alston.

police crime tape at crime scene
Police, Virginia

Man sentenced in Norfolk to more than 20 years for murder of married friend

Crystal Graham
snow on roads in winter
Climate, Virginia

Get prepared, folks: Like it or not, winter weather has arrived in Virginia

Crystal Graham
120123 cville suspect
Local, Police

Charlottesville police seek public’s help identifying suspect in firearm robbery

Crystal Graham
hburg lowes armed robbery 113023
Local, Police

Harrisonburg man thought he was meeting car buyer; vehicle stolen by two NYC residents

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy