Staunton: Stuart Hall School recognized by College Board with highest level award for 2023

The College Board has awarded Stuart Hall School a spot on the prestigious 2023 Advanced Placement Honor Roll.

The boarding and day school in Staunton earned platinum recognition, and is the only school in the Shenandoah Valley to achieve the highest level.

Stuart Hall is recognized “for developing an AP program that creates a college-going culture and gives students opportunities to earn college credit and to maximize their college outcomes.” AP courses allow high school students to take college-level courses, and AP exams create the opportunity to earn college credit. Fewer than 900 high schools nationally, and only 35 in Virginia, received Platinum-level recognition from the College Board.

“As an AP teacher of more than 20 years, I have always been proud of Stuart Hall’s achievements in the College Board program,” Stuart Hall Dean of Faculty Brad Arnold said. “Stuart Hall students consistently seek academic challenges and rise to the level required by college-level AP classes. Stuart Hall’s combination of dedicated teachers and curious students allows it to offer a robust course of study that results in such recognitions as being named an AP Honor Roll school.”

Platinum-level schools meet the following criteria:

College Culture: 80% or more of the Class of 2023 took at least one AP exam during high school. At Stuart Hall, 94% of the class met this requirement.

College Credit: 50% or more of the class scored a 3 or higher on at least one AP exam during high school. At Stuart Hall, 72% of the class met the standard.

College Optimization: 15% or more of the class took five or more AP exams during high school, including at least one exam taken in 9th or 10th grade. At Stuart Hall, 22% of the class fulfilled these steps.

All three of Stuart Hall’s results were far above the state average. The has educated students in 6 to 12th grades since 1844 with a mission to prepare them for engaged lives of intellectual curiosity, creativity and contribution.