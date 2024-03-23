Virginia deploys resources to Page County, surrounding communities to fight fires

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin initiated a Regional Emergency Response Effort in response to fires in Page County and surrounding communities on Friday. The fires started Wednesday when high winds and downed power lines sparked multiple fires throughout the Shenandoah Valley.

Youngkin said in a statement sent Saturday morning that he coordinated with state legislators and Page County leadership to deploy funding and resources to the region.

The Regional Emergency Response Effort includes:

Fuel trucks arrived overnight

Food and provisions

Additional firefighter capacity to give firefighters rest

Recovery support teams through the Virginia Department of Emergency Management will be in place today to meet with local authorities and initiate damage assessments

VDEM is also deploying a logistics support team to further assist Page County and the Virginia Department of Forestry on any other resource needs

“This response is directed most acutely in Page County, and we are continuing to closely coordinate with local emergency response teams with the fires burning in the surrounding areas of Rockingham, Augusta, Highland and Shenandoah to ensure that resources and capabilities remain available,” said Youngkin.

Since Wednesday, VDOF, VDEM and Virginia State Police have coordinated a unified approach to the firefighting effort.

“There continue to be heroic efforts by our firefighters, and it’s a testament to their courage, commitment and service to their communities and all Virginians,” said Youngkin.