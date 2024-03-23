Countries
Virginia deploys resources to Page County, surrounding communities to fight fires
Virginia deploys resources to Page County, surrounding communities to fight fires

Crystal Graham
wildfire
(© Fernando Astasio Avila – Shutterstock)

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin initiated a Regional Emergency Response Effort in response to fires in Page County and surrounding communities on Friday. The fires started Wednesday when high winds and downed power lines sparked multiple fires throughout the Shenandoah Valley.

Youngkin said in a statement sent Saturday morning that he coordinated with state legislators and Page County leadership to deploy funding and resources to the region.

The Regional Emergency Response Effort includes:

  • Fuel trucks arrived overnight
  • Food and provisions
  • Additional firefighter capacity to give firefighters rest
  • Recovery support teams through the Virginia Department of Emergency Management will be in place today to meet with local authorities and initiate damage assessments
  • VDEM is also deploying a logistics support team to further assist Page County and the Virginia Department of Forestry on any other resource needs

“This response is directed most acutely in Page County, and we are continuing to closely coordinate with local emergency response teams with the fires burning in the surrounding areas of Rockingham, Augusta, Highland and Shenandoah to ensure that resources and capabilities remain available,” said Youngkin.

Since Wednesday, VDOF, VDEM and Virginia State Police have coordinated a unified approach to the firefighting effort.

“There continue to be heroic efforts by our firefighters, and it’s a testament to their courage, commitment and service to their communities and all Virginians,” said Youngkin.

 

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

