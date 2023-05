The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 22-year-old male.

Gustavo Benitez III was last seen leaving his residence off Teeside Drive (Ashleigh Park) in Fredericksburg on Tuesday around 12:20 a.m.

Benitez reportedly expressed suicidal ideations. He may be driving a red Ford Ranger with Virginia Tags TSX7223.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office at 540-582-7115.