Sports Radio: Chris Graham talks college basketball on 'The Mark Moses Show'
Sports Radio: Chris Graham talks college basketball on ‘The Mark Moses Show’

Chris Graham
chris graham uva basketball“The Mark Moses Show” is joined by Chris Graham of Augusta Free Press, to get Chris to explain why he wore an Austin 3:16 shirt to JPJ for Wednesday’s Virginia-Virginia Tech basketball game, and to talk with Mark about the current state of college basketball, and the impact of NIL on the game.

Listen to “The Mark Moses Show” weekday afternoons from 3-6 p.m. ET on Sports Radio 107.9 FM/1560 The Fan & Sportsradio1560.com. You can also listen to Mark middays on 95.9 The Rocket. Follow Mark on social media @markmosesshow.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

