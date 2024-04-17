Shagwuf to bring its ‘Sweet Freakshow’ to The Foundry on May 18

Virginia-based Shagwüf is celebrating 10 years and bringing its “Sweet Freakshow” to The Foundry on May 18.

The band promises to deliver an immersive mini-festival featuring live music, sideshow oddities and burlesque with 20 performers displaying their talents.

The group will take over three stages including the bed of an old pickup truck.

Shagwüf headlines the event with Deau Eyes from Richmond also gracing the main stage with a full band featuring accomplished jazz musician Charles Owens on sax and keys.

The Virginia trio Shagwüf is recognized as a fierce live act with strong convictions on a variety of social issues as they consistently make their case for a more inclusive and intersectional future. The group is currently in the mixing stage of a new album that will be released this summer.

Acoustic sets by Chamomile & Whiskey, Hobojac, Jim Waive, Rebecca Porter and new indie darlings Work Wear round out the musical lineup.

Boo Boo Darlin’ will be traveling from New York City to tease her burlesque act; River Hawkins will dance with spinning machetes; and the daring Opal Lechmanski will have a few tricks up her sleeve including sword swallowing.

The evening will be hosted by drag queen Miss Magnolia Jackson.

Other attractions include a Shagwüf retrospective by photographer Rich Tarbell plus local artisans, non-profits and vendors displaying their wares along “Shagdown Street”.

Doors open at 4 p.m. The show starts at 5 p.m.

Show is for ages 18 and up.

Tickets are $15 and available online now.

The Foundry is located at 1010 E. Main St. in Waynesboro, adjacent to Basic City Beer Co.