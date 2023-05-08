Second jail escapee surrenders at Longwood University, injured, asks for medical help

The Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Department is reporting that the second Piedmont Regional Jail escapee Bruce Carroll Callahan is in custody.

According to the Longwood University Police Department, they detained the escapee without incident at 5:34 a.m. Farmville Police assisted in the arrest.

“The inmate was injured and in poor health when he walked onto Lancer Park property and pulled an outdoor fire alarm.”

According to the Longwood University Police, he surrendered and asked for medical assistance.

There is no indication that he had previously been on the Longwood University campus in Farmville prior to this morning. Longwood University is less than three miles from the Piedmont Regional Jail.

“With this arrest, both escaped inmates are back in law enforcement custody, and this incident is now closed.”

Callahan escaped on Sunday, April 30, and according to the sheriff’s department was not wearing a shirt at the time of his escape. The search Monday included K-9 units and helicopters.

Callahan had been convicted of multiple federal drug charges.

The other escapee, Alder Marin- Sotelo, was apprehended Friday in Mexico.

