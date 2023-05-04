Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
news70000 reward offered for jail escapee charged with murdering a deputy
Virginia

$70,000 reward offered for jail escapee charged with murdering a deputy

Crystal Graham
Published date:

alder marin sotelo FarmvilleThe FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service are offering a combined reward of up to $70,000 in the investigation to find a jail escapee charged with murdering a Wake County Deputy in August 2022.

Alder Marin-Sotelo escaped from the Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville on Sunday where he was being held awaiting trial on federal firearm related charges.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000. and the U.S. Marshals are offering a reward of up to $20,000.

The FBI also released photos from a video jail call made within hours of his escape to give the public awareness of what he looks like now.

Marin-Sotelo is a 26-year-old Hispanic male, 5’6”, 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

When he escaped, he was wearing a gray prison sweatsuit, but may have changed clothes or could be wearing a disguise.

Marin-Sotelo left the jail in Virginia driving a 2003 red Ford Mustang with a 30-day North Carolina temporary tag.

He is considered extremely dangerous.

If you have information to find him, contact (800) CALL-FBI or tips.fbi.gov

Sister allegedly aided escaped Virginia inmate by arranging delivery of getaway car

Two inmates on the run after escape from regional jail near Farmville

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Waynesboro mayor considers Jim Wood Buttigieg slur matter ‘closed’: But we don’t
2 ‘Trans people are just trying to be people’: A youth’s journey from she to he
3 Bookbag found at Waynesboro elementary school contained gun, drug paraphernalia
4 Youngkin defends ‘DEI is dead’ guy that he hired away from a Richmond Chick-fil-A
5 Virginia hoops target Blue Cain commits to Georgia: How this impacts 2023-2024

Latest News

police investigation
Virginia

Richmond Police arrest three in connection with Richmond Highway homicide

Chris Graham
tim kaine
U.S./World

Tim Kaine on GOP’s debt-ceiling game of chicken: It’s ‘just about basic accountability’

Chris Graham

The game of chicken being played by Republicans over the debt ceiling is “just about basic accountability,” U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine said on Wednesday

uva basketball
Sports

Virginia women’s hoops lands commitment from Northwestern transfer

Chris Graham

Virginia women’s basketball picked up a commitment from a former four-star prep recruit, Jillian Brown, who averaged 8.0 points and 3.6 rebounds per game last season at Northwestern.

virginia business
Local

Albemarle County crop-health company investing $25M in expansion, adding 50 jobs

Chris Graham
guns
U.S./World

Amid hostilities in Sudan, senators request protected status for nationals in the U.S.

Rebecca Barnabi
richmond virginia
Virginia

Richmond Police charge 34-year-old in April 9 shooting on Mechanicsville Turnpike

Chris Graham
Christopher J. Hoover
Local

Augusta County: Man in custody on charges involving sexual assault of juvenile

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy