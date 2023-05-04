$70,000 reward offered for jail escapee charged with murdering a deputy

The FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service are offering a combined reward of up to $70,000 in the investigation to find a jail escapee charged with murdering a Wake County Deputy in August 2022.

Alder Marin-Sotelo escaped from the Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville on Sunday where he was being held awaiting trial on federal firearm related charges.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000. and the U.S. Marshals are offering a reward of up to $20,000.

The FBI also released photos from a video jail call made within hours of his escape to give the public awareness of what he looks like now.

Marin-Sotelo is a 26-year-old Hispanic male, 5’6”, 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

When he escaped, he was wearing a gray prison sweatsuit, but may have changed clothes or could be wearing a disguise.

Marin-Sotelo left the jail in Virginia driving a 2003 red Ford Mustang with a 30-day North Carolina temporary tag.

He is considered extremely dangerous.

If you have information to find him, contact (800) CALL-FBI or tips.fbi.gov

