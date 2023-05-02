Countries
Sister allegedly aided escaped Virginia inmate by arranging delivery of getaway car

The sister of an escaped inmate has been arrested and charged with helping her brother escape from Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville, according to court documents.

Adriana Marin-Sotelo was arrested in High Point, N.C. according to court documents filed today.

In the court documents, a federal law enforcement officer stated that Sotelo committed “conspiracy to instigate or assist escape.”

Her brother, Alder Marin-Sotelo, and another inmate, Bruce Callahan, escaped from the jail on Sunday. Both men remain at large.

According to the court documents, agents reviewed previous phone calls made from the jail prior to the escape. During the calls, plans were discussed regarding a getaway car. A payment of $2,500 was allegedly made to a conspirator for dropping off the car in the parking lot of the jail.

According to the documents, Marin-Sotelo can be seen on video climbing over the fence of the jail at 1:40 a.m. and leaving the jail in a red Mustang at approximately 5:40 a.m. Sunday.

The Sheriff’s Office was not notified until early Monday of the two escapes, according to multiple reports.

The Piedmont Regional Jail is a regional jail authority that is located in Prince Edward County and is responsible for housing offenders from six surrounding jurisdictions. According to the Prince Edward Sheriff’s Department, the jail operates independently from all surrounding law enforcement agencies.

Related story

Two inmates on the run after escape from regional jail near Farmville

