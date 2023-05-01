Two inmates on the run after escape from regional jail near Farmville

Two inmates escaped custody Sunday from the Piedmont Regional Jail near Farmville, according to the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office.

Alder Marin-Sotelo, 26, and Bruce Callahan, 44, remain at large after an extensive search Monday afternoon including K-9 units.

The two men escaped approximately 22 hours apart over the weekend but the sheriff’s office was not notified until early Monday, according to multiple reports.

“Around 4 a.m. this morning, the Sheriff’s Office was notified that two inmates were missing from the Piedmont Regional Jail,” said Prince Edward County Sheriff L.A. “Tony” Epps. “We launched an immediate search of the area around the jail utilizing a Virginia State Police helicopter, K9 officers and law enforcement agencies but with no success.”

According to WRIC, the Superintendent of the jail Jerry Townsend, said the two men escaped by manipulating a locking mechanism on the rear exit door.

Marin-Sotelo is a Hispanic man with ties to North Carolina. He has been convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm by an illegal alien. He was also one of two brothers indicted by a grand jury for the murder of a Wake County deputy. He is 5’ 6” tall and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing gray sweatpants and a sweatshirt.

Callahan, also from North Carolina, has been convicted of multiple federal drug charges. He is White, 5’ 10” tall with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue shorts, no shirt and white socks with white tennis shoes.

“I encourage folks in the area to remain vigilant and to please call 911 if you see anyone matching the description of these two men,” said Epps.

The Virginia State Police and U.S. Marshall’s Office has been assisting the sheriff’s department with the search.

There is a reward for up to $5,000 for information on Callahan, according to a poster circulating on social media from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Tips on the two escaped federal inmates may be called in to the US Marshals Service at (313) 202-6458 or through the USMS Tips App.

If you see either inmate, you are asked to call 911.