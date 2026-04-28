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Augusta County: Nonprofit trying to find home for cats grieving loss of their human

Chris Graham
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andrew willetts
Andrew Willetts. Photo: Facebook

A young man from Augusta County, Andrew Willett, just 28, a Buffalo Gap High School graduate, artist, skilled musician, photographer, passed away on April 18.

BrandyMichelle Cummings, who heads up a new nonprofit, The Donation Station, based in Churchville, is hoping to find a home for Willett’s two best friends, Leo and Squeaky, his 10-year-old cats, who “were his family, truly all he had.”

andrew willetts
Leo and Squeaky. Photo: Facebook

A family member took the cats to the regional animal shelter, and Cummings is terrified that they may be euthanized before they get a new chance at life.

“They are a bonded pair, grieving the loss of their owner, and now sitting in an unfamiliar place,” Cummings said. “We are desperately trying to find them a safe, loving home, together. This is more than just a pet story. This is about honoring Andrew, and making sure the only family he left behind doesn’t disappear, too.”

If you know anybody who can help, you can message BrandyMichelle Cummings directly.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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