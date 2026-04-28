A young man from Augusta County, Andrew Willett, just 28, a Buffalo Gap High School graduate, artist, skilled musician, photographer, passed away on April 18.

BrandyMichelle Cummings, who heads up a new nonprofit, The Donation Station, based in Churchville, is hoping to find a home for Willett’s two best friends, Leo and Squeaky, his 10-year-old cats, who “were his family, truly all he had.”

A family member took the cats to the regional animal shelter, and Cummings is terrified that they may be euthanized before they get a new chance at life.

“They are a bonded pair, grieving the loss of their owner, and now sitting in an unfamiliar place,” Cummings said. “We are desperately trying to find them a safe, loving home, together. This is more than just a pet story. This is about honoring Andrew, and making sure the only family he left behind doesn’t disappear, too.”

If you know anybody who can help, you can message BrandyMichelle Cummings directly.