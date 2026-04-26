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Augusta County: Controlled blast on Interstate 81 related to construction this week

Chris Graham
Published date:
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Photo: © Eli Wilson/Wirestock/stock.adobe.com

A controlled blast scheduled for Wednesday will remove large areas of rock in the median of Interstate 81 near the Augusta-Rockingham county line.

The location is near mile marker 236 in the Weyers Cave area.

The controlled blast is scheduled to take place between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

A second blast may be required the week of May 4.

Just before the controlled blast, which may be audible in the Weyers Cave area, Virginia State Police will use a slow roll to briefly stop I-81 motorists near Mile Marker 232 northbound and Mile Marker 240 southbound.

The northbound on-ramp from Exit 235 and the southbound on-ramp from Exit 240 will also be briefly closed during the blast.

The controlled blast is part of construction for the I-81 truck climbing lanes in the Weyers Cave area.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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