A controlled blast scheduled for Wednesday will remove large areas of rock in the median of Interstate 81 near the Augusta-Rockingham county line.

The location is near mile marker 236 in the Weyers Cave area.

The controlled blast is scheduled to take place between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

A second blast may be required the week of May 4.

Just before the controlled blast, which may be audible in the Weyers Cave area, Virginia State Police will use a slow roll to briefly stop I-81 motorists near Mile Marker 232 northbound and Mile Marker 240 southbound.

The northbound on-ramp from Exit 235 and the southbound on-ramp from Exit 240 will also be briefly closed during the blast.

The controlled blast is part of construction for the I-81 truck climbing lanes in the Weyers Cave area.