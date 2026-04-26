UVA Football: 11 wins in the fall, but no NFL Draft picks in the spring

Virginia won a school-record 11 games in the fall, but had just one bona fide NFL prospect, tailback J’Mari Taylor, who went undrafted this weekend.

Clemson and Miami had nine names called in the 2026 NFL Draft to lead ACC schools.

Duke, which upset UVA in the 2025 ACC Championship Game, had three.

Rounding out the list: Georgia Tech, NC State, Stanford and Wake Forest each had two players selected, and Cal, Florida State, Louisville, Pitt and SMU had one selection apiece.

ACC selections in the 2026 NFL Draft

First round

10th, Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami, New York Giants

15th, Rueben Bain Jr., Edge, Miami, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

17th, Blake Miller, OT, Clemson, Detroit Lions

22nd, Akheem Mesidor, Edge, Miami, Los Angeles Chargers

26th, Keylan Rutledge, OG, Georgia Tech, Houston Texans

29th, Peter Woods, DT, Clemson, Kansas City Chiefs

Second round

35th, T.J. Parker, LB, Clemson, Buffalo Bills

48th, Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson, Atlanta Falcons

Third round

65th, Carson Beck, QB, Miami, Arizona Cardinals

68th, Markel Bell, OT, Miami, Philadelphia Eagles

69th, Sam Roush, TE, Stanford, Chicago Bears

71st, Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson, Washington Commanders

94th, Chris Bell, WR, Louisville, Miami Dolphins

98th, Jakobe Thomas, S, Miami, Minnesota Vikings

Fourth round

102nd, Jude Bowry, OT, Boston College, Buffalo Bills

103rd, Darrell Jackson Jr., DT, Florida State, New York Jets

110th, Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson, New York Jets

116th, Keionte Scott, CB, Miami, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

119th, Wesley Williams, Edge, Duke, Jacksonville Jaguars

123rd, Wade Woodaz, LB, Clemson, Houston Texans

133rd, Matthew Hibner, TE, SMU, Baltimore Ravens

138th, Kyle Louis, LB, Pitt, Miami Dolphins

Fifth round

152nd, Justin Joly, TE, NC State, Denver Broncos

155th, DeMonte Capehart, DT, Clemson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

162nd, Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke, Baltimore Ravens

171st, Karon Prunty, CB, Wake Forest, New England Patriots

174th, Adam Randall, RB, Clemson, Baltimore Ravens

175th, Hezekiah Masses, CB, California, Las Vegas Raiders

Sixth round

188th, Anez Cooper, OG, Miami, New York Jets

189th, Brian Parker II, OG, Duke, Cincinnati Bengals

197th, CJ Daniels, WR, Miami, Los Angeles Rams

198th, Demond Claiborne, RB, Wake Forest, Minnesota Vikings

202nd, Logan Taylor, OG, Boston College, Los Angeles Chargers

203rd, C.J. Williams, WR, Stanford, Jacksonville Jaguars

204th, Lewis Bond, WR, Boston College, Houston Texans

213th, Jordan van den Berg, DT, Georgia Tech, Chicago Bears

Seventh round

229th, Brandon Cleveland, DT, NC State, Las Vegas Raiders

247th, Quintayvious Hutchins, Edge, Boston College, New England Patriots