UVA Football: 11 wins in the fall, but no NFL Draft picks in the spring

Virginia won a school-record 11 games in the fall, but had just one bona fide NFL prospect, tailback J’Mari Taylor, who went undrafted this weekend.
Clemson and Miami had nine names called in the 2026 NFL Draft to lead ACC schools.
Duke, which upset UVA in the 2025 ACC Championship Game, had three.
Rounding out the list: Georgia Tech, NC State, Stanford and Wake Forest each had two players selected, and Cal, Florida State, Louisville, Pitt and SMU had one selection apiece.
ACC selections in the 2026 NFL Draft
First round
10th, Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami, New York Giants
15th, Rueben Bain Jr., Edge, Miami, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17th, Blake Miller, OT, Clemson, Detroit Lions
22nd, Akheem Mesidor, Edge, Miami, Los Angeles Chargers
26th, Keylan Rutledge, OG, Georgia Tech, Houston Texans
29th, Peter Woods, DT, Clemson, Kansas City Chiefs
Second round
35th, T.J. Parker, LB, Clemson, Buffalo Bills
48th, Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson, Atlanta Falcons
Third round
65th, Carson Beck, QB, Miami, Arizona Cardinals
68th, Markel Bell, OT, Miami, Philadelphia Eagles
69th, Sam Roush, TE, Stanford, Chicago Bears
71st, Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson, Washington Commanders
94th, Chris Bell, WR, Louisville, Miami Dolphins
98th, Jakobe Thomas, S, Miami, Minnesota Vikings
Fourth round
102nd, Jude Bowry, OT, Boston College, Buffalo Bills
103rd, Darrell Jackson Jr., DT, Florida State, New York Jets
110th, Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson, New York Jets
116th, Keionte Scott, CB, Miami, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
119th, Wesley Williams, Edge, Duke, Jacksonville Jaguars
123rd, Wade Woodaz, LB, Clemson, Houston Texans
133rd, Matthew Hibner, TE, SMU, Baltimore Ravens
138th, Kyle Louis, LB, Pitt, Miami Dolphins
Fifth round
152nd, Justin Joly, TE, NC State, Denver Broncos
155th, DeMonte Capehart, DT, Clemson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
162nd, Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke, Baltimore Ravens
171st, Karon Prunty, CB, Wake Forest, New England Patriots
174th, Adam Randall, RB, Clemson, Baltimore Ravens
175th, Hezekiah Masses, CB, California, Las Vegas Raiders
Sixth round
188th, Anez Cooper, OG, Miami, New York Jets
189th, Brian Parker II, OG, Duke, Cincinnati Bengals
197th, CJ Daniels, WR, Miami, Los Angeles Rams
198th, Demond Claiborne, RB, Wake Forest, Minnesota Vikings
202nd, Logan Taylor, OG, Boston College, Los Angeles Chargers
203rd, C.J. Williams, WR, Stanford, Jacksonville Jaguars
204th, Lewis Bond, WR, Boston College, Houston Texans
213th, Jordan van den Berg, DT, Georgia Tech, Chicago Bears
Seventh round
229th, Brandon Cleveland, DT, NC State, Las Vegas Raiders
247th, Quintayvious Hutchins, Edge, Boston College, New England Patriots