Home Albemarle County Police arrest teen in connection with drive-by shooting
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Albemarle County Police arrest teen in connection with drive-by shooting

Chris Graham
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Albemarle County Police have arrested an unnamed 17-year-old in connection with a 2024 drive-by shooting.

The teen was taken into custody on Friday on five charges related to the shooting, which took place on Dec. 29, 2024.

The teen is currently being held at the Blue Ridge Juvenile Detention Center.

The incident was reported at 9 p.m. on Dec. 29, which was a Sunday night, in the 1800 block of Solomon Road.

Several reports of shots fired were called in to 911.

Officers located a residence and a vehicle that had sustained damage during the incident, and recovered multiple shell casings from the scene.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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