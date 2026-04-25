Darden Towe Park courts facilities will be closed beginning on Monday for the start of work on renovations and improvements.

The Albemarle County Parks Foundation is partnering with Central Virginia Pickleball to expand the pickleball courts at Darden Towe Park, increasing the number of dedicated public courts from six to 12.

The Darden Towe Parks Committee approved the project in 2025.

Weather permitting, renovations will be completed by Thursday, May 21, when the courts facilities will reopen.

For your safety, do not enter these areas during construction and follow all posted signage.

Parking may also be limited during court renovations.

Park operating hours are daily from 7 am until dark.

Learn more about Darden Towe Park.