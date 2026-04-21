I make my return to the podcast airwaves today with a deep dive into UVA Basketball and UVA Baseball.

First, on the hoops: there’s no news, and I explain why, and apologize, because the silence is all my fault.

Seriously. I’m the reason we’re all having to read the smoke wafting up from JPJ.

Baseball: have to apologize here. I so desperately want the ’Hoos to get back to Omaha this year, and to beat Brian O’Connor in getting there, that I’m holding Chris Pollard to ridiculously high standards.

ICYMI

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