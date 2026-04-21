I make my return to the podcast airwaves today with a deep dive into UVA Basketball and UVA Baseball.
First, on the hoops: there’s no news, and I explain why, and apologize, because the silence is all my fault.
Seriously. I’m the reason we’re all having to read the smoke wafting up from JPJ.
Baseball: have to apologize here. I so desperately want the ’Hoos to get back to Omaha this year, and to beat Brian O’Connor in getting there, that I’m holding Chris Pollard to ridiculously high standards.
ICYMI
- UVA Basketball: No news is the news on the portal, and that’s my fault
- College Baseball Rankings: Virginia still in Top 16, despite recent lull
Podcast
Marketplace