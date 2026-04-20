Virginia dropped one spot, to 10th, in this week’s D1Baseball.com Top 25, and has an average ranking across the four national polls at 15 – dragged down by the 24 assigned by Baseball America.
Even the average at 15 ain’t bad, considering the ‘’Hoos are just 7-8 over the past four weeks.
Fifteen, importantly, still gets you a hosting spot in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
The closing schedule is a little light:
- Liberty (28-11, RPI: 23), April 22
- @Pitt (24-14, RPI: 75), April 24-26
- George Mason (18-19, RPI: 160), April 28
- Norfolk State (14-22, RPI: 301), April 29
- Radford (18-18, RPI: 129), May 3 (DH)
- Cal (20-18, RPI: 71), May 8-10
- Richmond (22-18, RPI: 162), May 12
- @Louisville (22-18, RPI: 117), May 14-16)
Can’t afford any hiccups.
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