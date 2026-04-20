Home College Baseball Rankings: Virginia still in Top 16, despite recent lull
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College Baseball Rankings: Virginia still in Top 16, despite recent lull

Chris Graham
Published date:
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Photo: UVA Athletics

Virginia dropped one spot, to 10th, in this week’s D1Baseball.com Top 25, and has an average ranking across the four national polls at 15 – dragged down by the 24 assigned by Baseball America.

Even the average at 15 ain’t bad, considering the ‘’Hoos are just 7-8 over the past four weeks.

Fifteen, importantly, still gets you a hosting spot in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The closing schedule is a little light:

  • Liberty (28-11, RPI: 23), April 22
  • @Pitt (24-14, RPI: 75), April 24-26
  • George Mason (18-19, RPI: 160), April 28
  • Norfolk State (14-22, RPI: 301), April 29
  • Radford (18-18, RPI: 129), May 3 (DH)
  • Cal (20-18, RPI: 71), May 8-10
  • Richmond (22-18, RPI: 162), May 12
  • @Louisville (22-18, RPI: 117), May 14-16)

Can’t afford any hiccups.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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