Virginia dropped one spot, to 10th, in this week’s D1Baseball.com Top 25, and has an average ranking across the four national polls at 15 – dragged down by the 24 assigned by Baseball America.

Even the average at 15 ain’t bad, considering the ‘’Hoos are just 7-8 over the past four weeks.

Fifteen, importantly, still gets you a hosting spot in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The closing schedule is a little light:

Liberty (28-11, RPI: 23), April 22

(28-11, RPI: 23), April 22 @ Pitt (24-14, RPI: 75), April 24-26

(24-14, RPI: 75), April 24-26 George Mason (18-19, RPI: 160), April 28

(18-19, RPI: 160), April 28 Norfolk State (14-22, RPI: 301), April 29

(14-22, RPI: 301), April 29 Radford (18-18, RPI: 129), May 3 (DH)

(18-18, RPI: 129), May 3 (DH) Cal (20-18, RPI: 71), May 8-10

(20-18, RPI: 71), May 8-10 Richmond (22-18, RPI: 162), May 12

(22-18, RPI: 162), May 12 @Louisville (22-18, RPI: 117), May 14-16)

Can’t afford any hiccups.

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